Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slimmed Down Figure at the 2024 Grammys and Brings Son Remington, 7, as Her Date: Photos
Every Kelly Clarkson fan has been waiting for a moment like this!
The singer looked drop dead gorgeous when she arrived at the Sunday, February 4, 2024 Grammy Awards, where she brought along her son Remington Alexander, 7, as her date.
The talk show host showed off her recent weight loss in a cream off-the-shoulder gown, opting to style her locks in glamorous waves. Her little boy added a pop of color in a velvet maroon suit, boutonniere and spiked Timberland boots.
Clarkson's daughter, River Rose, 9 — whom she shares with ex Brandon Blackstock — didn't tag along for the Los Angeles outing.
It was just last week that the mom-of-two revealed her recent weight loss came after a pre-diabetic diagnosis.
"That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it," she spilled. "They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I'm not there yet.' And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it."
"I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t," she added of her new diet. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
Clarkson also has a better mindset these days after going through a rough divorce and moving to NYC from California.
"I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start," the American Idol alum explained of moving herself, her kids and her talk show. "For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break."
In another interview, the "Since U Been Gone" crooner offered more details about her mental health at the time, revealing she was able to channel her feelings into new music.
"I cannot express how appreciative I feel for having that kind of healthy outlet," she noted. "Because the level of depression and things that come with divorce or grieving is extraordinarily hard. You feel alone, and it's just a blessing to be able to have that outlet for those emotions that are overwhelming."