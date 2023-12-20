'Sister, You Got It': Cher Gushes Over Kelly Clarkson's Rendition of Her New Christmas Song
Kelly Clarkson nailed it!
On the Tuesday, December 19, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talented host performed a rendition of Cher’s new tune “DJ Play a Christmas Song” — and the music icon loved the performance.
The American Idol alum was joined by her band during the show’s "Kellyoke" segment as she effortlessly performed the track.
The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star reacted to the moment via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
“KELLY, U ACED IT. U GOT THE GIRL VERSION OF MY VOICE BABE,” she joked, referencing a recent interview about how she thinks her voice is androgynous.
“I AM OUT OF MY MIND OVER UR [sic] VERSION… THE MODULATION GAVE ME… I DONT KNOW, I JUST LOST MY MIND. SISTER, U GOT IT,” the superstar wrote.
As OK! previously reported, despite having a voice that's led to 100 million records sold, the 77-year-old revealed she doesn’t like her “weird” contralto.
“I’m not a Cher fan, but I like doing it,” she told Paper Magazine in October. “I just never liked my voice that much. If I had my choice, I probably would have another one, but I didn’t get my choice. I got my mother’s voice.”
“It doesn’t sound like a man, it doesn’t sound like a woman. I’m somewhere more in-between,” she explained.
Continuing her self-critique, she noted she has “this strange style. I do what you do when you can’t hold a note: I don’t pronounce my Rs. I guess some consonants are hard to sing, so I just gotta leave them open."
The Goddess of Pop also divulged she has not always been happy about how her projects have turned out over the years.
“I’ve made so many albums, and some of the ones I thought were as good as I could like an album of mine weren’t hits. And then other ones that I was not that excited about [were],” she shared.
Despite not loving all her past works, her newest disc, Christmas, is something she's proud of.
“I like this album,” she said of the record, which she made with her 37-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards. “When I listen to it, I think this worked out. It wasn’t planned out, but it worked out.”
As OK! previously reported, amid the recent music release, Cher spilled details about her unexpected romance and the age gap.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" she admitted.
"I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," Cher noted. "We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”