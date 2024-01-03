Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Dropped Weight Because I've Been Listening to My Doctor' as She Continues to Show Off Svelte Figure
Kelly Clarkson has gone through a weight-loss transformation in the past few months, and now the singer is finally sharing some of her secrets as to how she the pounds.
“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” the star, 41, told People in a new interview.
Ever since the "Because Of You" songstress, who shares kids River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, with ex Brandon Blackstock, uprooted her life and moved to New York City, it's been easy for her to exercise.
“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” she noted. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”
In the interview, the talk show host admitted it was important for her to go through a big change, as the divorce took a toll on her.
"We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful, I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either. For the past few years, I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do, but you can only compartmentalize so long until you break," she shared.
These days, Clarkson gets to have fun with her two tots in the Big Apple. “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum,” she said.
To make things even better, the mom-of-two feels happier than ever.
“I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors,” she said. “Just to be able to come into Season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good — and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it.”
“It’s going to get easier,” she added. “I’ve always been that kind of person that’s a little hard on oneself. I’d be like, ‘It’s not going to happen anytime soon, but eventually it’ll get easier. Around 41, you’re really going to get your s--- together.’"