Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Dropped Weight Because I've Been Listening to My Doctor' as She Continues to Show Off Svelte Figure

Kelly Clarkson has gone through a weight-loss transformation in the past few months, and now the singer is finally sharing some of her secrets as to how she the pounds.

“I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!” the star, 41, told People in a new interview.