Kelly Clarkson Admits Antidepressants Saved Her During Brandon Blackstock Divorce Because She 'Just Couldn't Stop Sobbing'

Kelly Clarkson admitted she used antidepressants to help her get through her messy divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“I looked at my therapist, and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'” the American Idol alum recalled on the "Las Culturistas" podcast on Wednesday, June 27. “And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and all my childhood issues of whatever."