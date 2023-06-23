Kelly Clarkson Confesses She's 'Lonely' in LA After Brandon Blackstock Divorce

“I think COVID pointed out a lot of things. A lot of us didn’t make it relationship-wise,” the "Breakaway" singer noted during her Thursday, June 22, appearance on the Today show, referencing her and the music manager's 2020 divorce. “Also it just proved I’ve never really liked living in LA.”

The 41-year-old added that L.A. was “never her thing” in the 20 years she’s resided there. “I never wanted to live there in the first place."