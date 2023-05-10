Kelly Clarkson is 'Looking Forward To a Fresh Start' After Messy Brandon Blackstock Divorce

The former power couple finalized their divorce in March 2022, with the "Because of You" singer having to pay Blackstock a one-time sum of $1.3 million. She was also ordered to pay him $115,000 monthly in spousal support until 2024.

Meanwhile, Clarkson and Blackstock were also at war over her Montana ranch, with the end result being that the music manager had to vacate the property in June 2022.

Their messy, headline-making divorce not only took a toll on the coparents, but also their children, as Clarkson is also in a court battle with her father-in-law over her extremely succesful career.