Kelly Clarkson is 'Looking Forward To a Fresh Start' After Messy Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is embarking on the next chapter of her life — and it won't be in Hollywood!
The American Idol alum is leaving Los Angeles with the two kids she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to start over in New York City more than one year after the former flames' divorce was finalized.
“Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start,” said a source after The Kelly Clarkson Show moved production from L.A. to NYC's Rockefeller Center.
They also pointed out Clarkson's move with her brood "won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody."
Clarkson — who shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 7, with her ex-husband — filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after , citing "irreconcilable differences." The following November, the "Since U Been Gone" vocalist was awarded primary custody with Blackstock getting monthly visitation rights.
The former power couple finalized their divorce in March 2022, with the "Because of You" singer having to pay Blackstock a one-time sum of $1.3 million. She was also ordered to pay him $115,000 monthly in spousal support until 2024.
Meanwhile, Clarkson and Blackstock were also at war over her Montana ranch, with the end result being that the music manager had to vacate the property in June 2022.
Their messy, headline-making divorce not only took a toll on the coparents, but also their children, as Clarkson is also in a court battle with her father-in-law over her extremely succesful career.
Clarkson revealed on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast in March that her youngsters were "really sad" about the split.
“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Clarkson heartbreakingly recalled. “Sometimes they’ll say — especially the past two years — a lot of it — and it kills me — and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”
Us Weekly spoke to the source about Clarkson's next chapter.