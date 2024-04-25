Kelly Osbourne 'Almost Died' After Brother Jack Shot Her With a Pellet Gun
Kelly Osbourne is calling out Jack Osbourne for inflicting pain on her at a young age.
During the latest episode of their family podcast, "The Osbournes," the former Fashion Police star, 39, recounted how the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum, 38, shot her in the leg when they were kids.
"You shot me!" Kelly emphasized to her younger brother before dramatically adding, "And I almost died!"
"I did shoot you," Jack immediately admitted with a slight laugh.
Before the siblings could fight over how exactly things went down, their mom, Sharon Osbourne, intervened. "Yeah, but come on, what kind of gun was it?" she asked her offspring.
"It was a pellet gun, but you can still kill someone with a pellet gun," Jack revealed about the weapon.
"Mum, it went straight through my leg and out the other side. It was like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast," Kelly claimed of her injury.
"But that wasn't what was painful about it. The most painful part..." the former cohost of The View said before her brother interjected, asking, "Your pride?"
- Kelly Osbourne Explains How Kate Middleton's Public Cancer Battle Reminds Her of Dad Ozzy's Parkinson's Struggles
- Kelly Osbourne Felt Boyfriend Sid Wilson 'Forced' Her Into Giving Their Baby His Last Name: 'We Had a Huge Fight'
- 'Out of Touch and Ignorant': Kelly Osbourne Faces Backlash After Claiming People Only Hate on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They 'Can't Afford It'
"No f--- my pride," Kelly continued, scoffing at Jack's remark. "It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere in England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working, so they got this long cue tip, wrapped it in gauze, dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure there were no bits."
Fans took to the comments section of the video, stunned by the story. "I got shot by pellet gun too and it’s no joke!! My brother shot me in the leg with a BB gun!" one social media user revealed.
"My brother shot me at close range in the leg with a pellet gun too! Somehow, We both got told off for arguing even though I was the one bleeding! Oh the late '80’s/ early '90’s were so much fun," a second chimed in.
"Omg Poor you! WHATTTTTT!!!! Omg I’d cry lol Brothers am I right?" a third said.
Every member of the Osbourne family has been known to hold nothing back when giving their opinions and sharing details about their lives. As OK! previously reported, Kelly declared she loves her parents, The Talk, 71, and Ozzy Osbourne, and the fame that came with being part of the Osbourne clan.
“I’m a f------ nepo baby and I’m proud to be a nepo baby," the mother-of-one admitted in a recent interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’m proud of my parents’ achievements," she gushed over Sharon and the rocker, 75. "I think that what they have done is incredible, history-making. I go so far as to say both of them are iconic."