Sharon Osbourne Calls Out 'Little Boy' Ashton Kutcher for Being the Rudest Celebrity She’s Ever Met
While Ashton Kutcher is most lady's Prince Charming, he is the villain in Sharon Osbourne's story.
The British-American television personality didn't hold back when asked to name the rudest celebrity she's ever met during an interview on Thursday, September 7.
The wife of famed rockstar Ozzy Osbourne was joined by their daughter Kelly for a guest appearance on E! News, where they played a game of "Stir the Pot" and had to answer a string of juicy questions.
At first, Sharon, 70, couldn't even remember the Two and a Half Men actor's name, however, context clues helped her youngest daughter figure it out for her.
"The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That '70s Show," the former host of The Talk said, referring to Ashton's costar from the hit sitcom and wife, Mila Kunis.
"Oh, Ashton Kutcher? Really?" Kelly, 38, replied in disbelief.
Sharon reiterated: "Yes. Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy."
Kelly still couldn't comprehend that her mom found the No Strings Attached star to be so impolite, as she reiterated, "I was not prepared for that. Really?"
"Yes. Dastardly little thing," Sharon confirmed, though she failed to provide context as to what lead Ashton to the top of her rudest celebrity list.
The It's a Boy Girl Thing actress has had bad blood with Kutcher for years now, as she previously called out the Your Place or Mine actor in 2018, admitting the two didn't get along.
"I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher," Sharon confessed during a guest appearance on Larry King Now five years ago in reference to the time The Butterfly Effect actor joined an episode of The Talk.
"Didn’t get on with him at all," the music manager continued, claiming Ashton caught a "bad attitude" after Sharon couldn't remember his name.
"He was pissed," she explained to Larry King at the time. "And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?'"
"And I was like, 'Kid, don’t start with me because I’m going to eat you up and s--- you out. I was just like, 'You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid,'" Sharon concluded.