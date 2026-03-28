Revealed: Ozzy Osbourne's Tear-Jerking Last Wish He Never Got to Carry Out 

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OK! can reveal Ozzy Osbourne's final days were marked by a deeply personal decision – the rock icon quietly planned to cut off his trademark long hair as a symbolic farewell to the persona that made him famous, a wish he never lived to carry out. Ozzy, 76, the Black Sabbath frontman who defined heavy metal, had retired from music following a farewell performance with the band in Birmingham, England, in July.

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Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne retired from music shortly before his death.

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Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died after suffering from Parkinson's disease.

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He said: "I think he was done... we went to the Back To The Beginning gig and we hung around England for a few weeks. Right before I left, I was putting (Ozzy) to bed and he was brushing his teeth and looking at himself in the mirror and he goes, 'I think I'm going to cut my hair off.' And I'm like: 'Why?' and he's like, 'I've retired. I'm not a rock star any more.' And so I think about that and I'm like, 'Yeah, he was done.' He was OK with his journey." Jack added his father had only ever dramatically altered his hair once before, saying: 'He shaved his head once to p--- my mum off… like 1984 maybe."

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Source: MEGA Jack Osbourne said Ozzy Osbourne dramatically wanted to cut his hair.

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Sources close to the family said the poignant moment Jack had with his dad reflected a broader sense of acceptance that had settled over Ozzy in his final weeks. One said: "That conversation about his hair was not just about appearance – it was about identity. For decades, Ozzy's long-haired rock look represented who he was to the world, and deciding to let it go showed he had truly made peace with stepping away from that life." Another added: "Ozzy had reached a point where he was comfortable closing that chapter. Cutting his hair would have been a quiet but powerful gesture, a way of saying he was no longer that version of himself and was ready to move on. Ozzy was never one for grand declarations when it came to personal change. This was something he spoke about in an intimate setting, which makes it all the more emotional now, knowing he never got the chance to follow through. It underlined how much he had shifted in his own mind – from being the larger-than-life rock star to simply being himself, without the need for the image that had defined him for so long."

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Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne was honored at the 2026 BRIT Awards.