Kelly Osbourne's Transformation After Dramatic Weight-Loss: Before and After Photos

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2002

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has been open about her body image struggles.

Kelly Osbourne turned heads the moment she arrived at The Shrine Auditorium for the MTV Movie Awards, wearing a punk-inspired outfit that complemented her bright pink hair.

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2003

Source: MEGA She revealed she faced weight-related criticism when she was younger.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter channeled her inner Madonna when she performed the Queen of Pop's "Papa Don't Preach" at the Lane Bryant Plus-Size Fashion Show in February 2003.

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2004

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne made headlines after she and her fiancé, Sid Wilson, called it quits after years of dating.

Kelly stunned with her head-turning all-black look at the BMG Grammy Awards after-party.

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2005

Source: MEGA They welcomed a son in November 2022.

For a 2005 event, the former Project Catwalk host commanded attention on the red carpet in a figure-hugging black dress she paired with a matching black top.

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2006

Source: MEGA Sid Wilson proposed to Kelly Osbourne in 2025.

The blonde beauty showed a little skin in a strapless black evening gown at the 13th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala.

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2007

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne sparked concern due to her drastic weight-loss after her father Ozzy's death.

Kelly showcased a fresh, youthful glow at the 2007 British Academy Television Awards. She wore a white dress with a tulle skirt and floral embroidery, coordinating effortlessly with her metallic high heels and a white flower hair clip.

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2008

Source: MEGA Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025.

The "Changes" singer was photographed at the Perfume Shop LK Today High Street Fashion Awards in 2008.

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2009

Source: MEGA She has been struggling with eat since Ozzy Osbourne died.

Giving off a youthful vibe, Kelly sported a long black dress with lace detailing on the shoulders at the FOX Winter All-Star Party in 2009.

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2010

Source: MEGA She said part of her 'died' following Ozzy's death.

Kelly dazzled from every angle at the 2010 American Music Awards. For the event, she slipped into a black, strapless dress that emphasized her décolletage.

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2011

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has five siblings.

At the 2011 Art of Elysium's "Heaven" Gala, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant made her presence known in standout fashion, featuring a black lace sleeveless top and a pleated A-line skirt. Her whole ensemble was in sync with her simple black pumps.

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2012

Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne clapped back at critics who commented on Kelly's weight loss.

Kelly was a goddess in an embellished champagne gown at the 2012 Do Something Awards.

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2013

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has also called out body shamers after receiving cruel comments about her appearance.

The "One Word" songstress made an appearance at the 2013 American Music Awards in a grey and silver dress with a flared skirt and sparkling embellishments. She also styled her purple hair in an edgy updo while keeping voluminous bangs.

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2014

Source: MEGA She was accused of having 'Ozempic face' when she debuted an unrecognizable look.

The Radio Disney Music Awards saw Kelly take the red carpet in style in April 2014.

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2015

Source: MEGA She denied taking Ozempic for weight-loss.

Kelly dazzled in a black gown at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, with her light purple hair dominating conversations all night. "Basically my color has become me. The first time I dyed it and looked in the mirror, I saw myself and I felt like me," she told People of her lavender hair. "I'll never be a natural girl. I'll never be normal or simple. The most insulting thing someone said to me was to call me 'beige.'"

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2016

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne confirmed she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in August 2020.

The "Come Dig Me Out" singer delivered a show-stopping appearance at Stella McCartney Autumn 2016 Collection Event. Showing off her signature style with confidence, she strutted to the show in a stylish layered outfit that consisted of a black coat, a multi-colored dress and a green clutch bag.

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2017

Source: MEGA She lost 85 pounds after the procedure.

Joining the celebration for LGBTQ trailblazers, Kelly attended the Logos Trailblazer Honors Awards while embracing a geometric-inspired look.

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2018

Source: MEGA It also helped with her drug and alcohol addiction issues.

Who's that girl? Kelly looked unrecognizable in her head-turning outfit at Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party. She ditched her purple hair and opted for a prominent red wig as she cosplayed Myrtle Snow from American Horror Story: Coven. That year, she underwent gastric sleeve surgery that helped her lose 85 pounds. "I had surgery; I don't give a f--- what anyone has to say," she revealed on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast. "I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done." She also began working out and eating right to aid her weight-loss journey. According to Kelly, the procedure also helped with her drug and alcohol addiction issues. "It cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat, which is a huge problem for me," she explained.

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2019

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne reportedly gained 100 pounds during her pregnancy with son Sidney.

Kelly brought back her lilac hair when she joined the press night performance of Nativity! The Musical in London.

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2020

Source: MEGA She also had gestational diabetes during her pregnancy.

Posing with the Prince of Darkness, Kelly emphasized her close bond with Ozzy on the red carpet of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

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2022

Source: MEGA The diagnosis reportedly led her to lose a significant amount of weight after giving birth to Sidney.

A pregnant Kelly was spotted out and about for a Dior show in 2022. In a 2024 interview with People, she confirmed she gained 100 pounds during her pregnancy. "I just didn't want pictures out there. I didn't want to face it and have people be like, 'Oh, she's a moose!' So I just cut the problem out," she admitted.

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2023

Source: MEGA She confirmed she had non-surgical body sculpting treatments after giving birth to her son.

Kelly was spotted looking extremely thin when she stepped out for her 39th birthday celebration. In a September 2023 conversation with Scheana Shay on the "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast, she revealed her gestational diabetes diagnosis during pregnancy led her to lose a lot of weight. "How they figured out I was gestational was that I was gaining a lot of weight but I wasn't eating that much," she shared. "And it turned out that the placenta blocks the way your body filters through sugar and it will go one way or the other, where you'll lose a lot of weight or gain a lot of weight and I gained a lot of weight." She added, "I was on a mission after having the baby to lose all my baby weight. And then I was like, well I lost all the baby weight, let's see how far I can go with it. [I] went a little bit too far but [I] stopped."

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2024

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne has shared her wellness journey with her fans.

Kelly showcased a noticeably leaner frame at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Amid the buzz surrounding her transformation, she told Extra she did not take Ozempic. "I don't know where that came from," she added. "I made some comments about Ozempic recently where it was like 50 percent of the people hated it, 50 percent of the people liked it. But the truth is, my opinion used to be the same as the people who didn't like it until I met somebody who lost weight from Ozempic and it changed their life."

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2025

Source: MEGA She has tried different methods to lose weight.

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2026

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne broke her silence again after her BRIT Awards appearance.