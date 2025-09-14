or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Osbourne Finds Solace in Falconry After Losing Dad Ozzy: 'I Never Thought I Would Find My Smile Again'

Composite Photos of Kelly Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: Mega

Kelly Osbourne revealed that falconry helped her smile again after Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

Profile Image

Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her unique way of coping with the "sadness and grief" following her father Ozzy Osbourne's death.

The Osbournes alum shared her journey with her Instagram followers, revealing that falconry has surprisingly brought her happiness during this difficult time.

"I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did," the 40-year-old former reality star wrote. "I absolutely love being with the birds!"

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Sid the 3rd
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Her post came two months after Ozzy Osbourne died from Parkinson’s and a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram Stories, Kelly showcased her falconry skills, posting a joyful snapshot of herself with an owl perched on her finger. She also shared multiple videos of various birds gracefully flying toward her extended arm, where she radiated happiness and laughter.

Kelly's uplifting post came just one month after the tragic news of Ozzy's passing. The Black Sabbath frontman died at 76 on July 22, after suffering from Parkinson's disease and ultimately suffering a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: Mega

At his funeral, Kelly honored him by wearing his blue-tinted glasses.

Article continues below advertisement

At her father's funeral later that month, Kelly paid tribute by wearing blue-tinted glasses that mirrored Ozzy's iconic style. In her heartfelt statement on August 4, she expressed the profound impact of her loss on her life.

"Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves," she wrote, recalling the "hardest moment of [her] life." She acknowledged the enduring pain but found comfort in knowing her family shares in their sorrow.

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of An Ozzy Osbourne Memorial
Source: Mega

Kelly Osbourne has been vocal about losing her father.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind," Kelly concluded in her statement.

Recently, Kelly pulled no punches in responding to wrestling star Becky Lynch, who made a controversial comment about her father.

Becky quipped, "The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago," before adding, "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die, too."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne
Source: Mega

Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne recently defended their father from recent remarks.

Kelly fiercely defended her father, replying, "You are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire."

Jack Osbourne also took to Instagram in response to comments made by Pink Floyd cofounder Roger Waters, who dismissed Ozzy's musical contributions.

Jack called Roger "pathetic and out of touch," accusing him of seeking attention by making negative comments. He also wrote that his father had always thought Roger was a "c---," and thanked him for "proving him right."

