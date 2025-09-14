NEWS Kelly Osbourne Finds Solace in Falconry After Losing Dad Ozzy: 'I Never Thought I Would Find My Smile Again' Source: Mega Kelly Osbourne revealed that falconry helped her smile again after Ozzy Osbourne’s death. OK! Staff Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne opened up about her unique way of coping with the "sadness and grief" following her father Ozzy Osbourne's death. The Osbournes alum shared her journey with her Instagram followers, revealing that falconry has surprisingly brought her happiness during this difficult time. "I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did," the 40-year-old former reality star wrote. "I absolutely love being with the birds!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Her post came two months after Ozzy Osbourne died from Parkinson’s and a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram Stories, Kelly showcased her falconry skills, posting a joyful snapshot of herself with an owl perched on her finger. She also shared multiple videos of various birds gracefully flying toward her extended arm, where she radiated happiness and laughter. Kelly's uplifting post came just one month after the tragic news of Ozzy's passing. The Black Sabbath frontman died at 76 on July 22, after suffering from Parkinson's disease and ultimately suffering a heart attack.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega At his funeral, Kelly honored him by wearing his blue-tinted glasses.

Article continues below advertisement

At her father's funeral later that month, Kelly paid tribute by wearing blue-tinted glasses that mirrored Ozzy's iconic style. In her heartfelt statement on August 4, she expressed the profound impact of her loss on her life. "Grief is a strange thing — it sneaks up on you in waves," she wrote, recalling the "hardest moment of [her] life." She acknowledged the enduring pain but found comfort in knowing her family shares in their sorrow.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kelly Osbourne has been vocal about losing her father.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind," Kelly concluded in her statement. Recently, Kelly pulled no punches in responding to wrestling star Becky Lynch, who made a controversial comment about her father. Becky quipped, "The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago," before adding, "But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A., a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne recently defended their father from recent remarks.