Sharon Osbourne Slams Marijuana Users, Claims the Drug Turns You Into a 'Blob' With No 'Incentive'

"I think it should be legalized everywhere," the "Crazy Train" rocker, 75, began the conversation. "I will say this, it definitely is a gateway drug... I would sooner have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco. Tobacco, without any second thought, is the most addictive thing I ever put in my body."

However, Sharon made it known what her least favorite drug was."Marijuana is stuff that makes you into a blob and you sit there all day, you lose any incentive to do anything and I think it sucks," she said.