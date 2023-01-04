kelly osbourne secretly welcomes first child with sid wilson

Kelly Osbourne is officially a mother-of-one! The famous offspring's mom, Sharon Osbourne, broke the news that her daughter welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson during her appearance on the British chat show The Talk on Tuesday, January 4.

Gushing over Kelly's experience as a new mom, Sharon shared that it's been "so great," adding that the 38-year-old is keeping her newborn out of the public eye. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."