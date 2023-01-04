Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson — Find Out The Baby Boy's Name
Kelly Osbourne is officially a mother-of-one! The famous offspring's mom, Sharon Osbourne, broke the news that her daughter welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson during her appearance on the British chat show The Talk on Tuesday, January 4.
Gushing over Kelly's experience as a new mom, Sharon shared that it's been "so great," adding that the 38-year-old is keeping her newborn out of the public eye. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."
Despite keeping the baby's identity hidden, his grandmother did reveal that his name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father.
It's unclear when exactly Kelly gave birth, but she sparked speculation in November that she had gone into labor when she shared a cryptic message to Instagram.
At the time, the television personality wrote on her Instagram Story, "OK, here we go," on a black backdrop. Kelly has been silent on social media ever since that post.
The daughter of Sharon, 70, and Ozzy Osbourne, 74, revealed she had a bun in the oven in May, posting a photo to Instagram of herself holding a sonogram.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Kelly wrote alongside the upload. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."
Shortly after Kelly's post, her boyfriend followed suit with a photo of the ultrasound machine, captioning the post with a series of emojis, "💕❤️👨👩👦❤️💕."
OK! reported that Kelly's pregnancy had been life changing for more than one reason, as a source claimed: "Kelly and her friends feel this baby has saved her life."
The former Fashion Police host has long been battling sobriety and relapsed during the pandemic, however, it seems her pregnancy has encouraged her to remain on the straight and narrow.
"Kelly's found strength she never knew she had, along with determination to be as healthy as possible for the sake of this little miracle growing inside her," added the insider.