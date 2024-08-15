Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Doctor and Drug Dealers Arrested in Connection to Late Actor Illegally Obtaining Ketamine
Matthew Perry's death by ketamine investigation has finally led to multiple arrests almost one year after the actor lost consciousness and drowned in his hot tub in October 2023.
At least one doctor and several drug dealers have been taken into police custody after officers concluded they were allegedly to blame for facilitating a delivery of the illegal substance to the late Friends star, law enforcement sources revealed to a news publication.
The LAPD, DEA and US Postal Service seized computers, phones and other electronic devices through the execution of search warrants, allowing them to gather enough evidence to determine main suspects who potentially caused Perry to die from the "acute effects of ketamine."
According to the police insiders, the warrant unveiled text messages regarding Perry wanting ketamine and figuring out how to get some. The conversation also allegedly discussed how much the 17 Again star was willing to pay for the drugs.
A probe into Perry’s passing was a result of ketamine being found in his system at the time of his death.
While the Whole Nine Yards actor had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for his anxiety and depression, a coroner’s report determined the remnants of the drug found in his system were not doctor-prescribed, as his last session was a week and a half before his death and would not still appear in testing.
Perry had been found with a high enough level of ketamine in his system that is commonly used for general anesthesia during surgery.
Law enforcement sources insisted the ketamine Perry ingested in the moments leading up to his death was not legally given to him.
As OK! previously reported, cops obtained a search warrant for Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller — who was said to have "formed an unexpected friendship" with Perry while "in rehab."
Mueller allegedly had to hand over her laptop and cell phone as part of the investigation, however, she’s not connected to the recent arrests, per the news outlet.
It was later revealed that a second celebrity was being looked into by police.
"If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and 'How can I get extra?' Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,'" a source previously revealed. "It will not look good for the celebrity."
