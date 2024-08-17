Inside Matthew Perry's Final Moments: 'Friends' Star Couldn't Speak or Move Days Before Death Due to Intense Ketamine Shot

Perry’s longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was charged as he administered three doses of ketamine to the celeb on the day of his death. The 54-year-old reportedly told his employee to “shoot me up with a big one” before he was found face down in his hot tub hours later.

The documents also uncovered that the day of Perry's death was not the first time he had experienced negative effects from the drug. Only 16 days before, the Numb star had an "adverse medical reaction" to the substance when it was administered by his doctor.