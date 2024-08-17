Inside Matthew Perry's Final Moments: 'Friends' Star Couldn't Speak or Move Days Before Death Due to Intense Ketamine Shot
New court documents have finally revealed the details of Matthew Perry’s shocking death.
According to the paperwork, the Friends star — who passed away on October 28, 2023, due to the "acute effects of ketamine" — took three doses of the at-home version of the drug on the day of his death, causing him to "freeze up."
The legal document revealed that the actor apparently "could not speak or move" due to the intense dosage creating a "significant spike" in Perry's systolic blood pressure.
The new information came out after five individuals were charged in connection to Perry’s death on Thursday, August 15.
Perry’s longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa was charged as he administered three doses of ketamine to the celeb on the day of his death. The 54-year-old reportedly told his employee to “shoot me up with a big one” before he was found face down in his hot tub hours later.
The documents also uncovered that the day of Perry's death was not the first time he had experienced negative effects from the drug. Only 16 days before, the Numb star had an "adverse medical reaction" to the substance when it was administered by his doctor.
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who was also charged in connection to Perry’s death, apparently gave the 17 Again alum "a large dose" of the controlled substance despite Perry already undergoing treatment at the doctor’s office.
Iwamasa has since pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death. Meanwhile, Plasencia faces one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation, though he has just to determine his plea.
Per the filing, Jasveen Sangha, a.k.a. "The Ketamine Queen," has also been charged with nine counts in relation to the illegal distribution of ketamine.
Additionally, Erik Fleming — who allegedly sold the substance to Iwamasa — and Dr. Mark Chavez — who sold the drug to Plasencia — have also pleaded guilty.
Plasencia and Chavez were also apparently conspiring together to make a little extra cash off The Odd Couple lead.
“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plascencia allegedly texted Chavez about Perry, who reportedly paid the duo $55,000 in cash for ketamine in the weeks leading up to his death.
"We allege each of the defendants played a key role in his death by falsely prescribing, selling, or injecting the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death," a spokesperson for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said on August 15. “Matthew Perry’s journey began with unscrupulous doctors who abused their position of trust because they saw him as a payday, to street dealers who gave him ketamine in unmarked vials."
NBC News obtained the legal documents.