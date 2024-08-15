Matthew Perry's 'Heartbroken' Stepfather Keith Morrison Thankful for 'Justice' After Arrests Made in Connection to Actor's Death

Matthew Perry's family is still mourning the terrible loss of their loved one — but at least they can hopefully find a bit of peace after multiple arrests were made in connection to the Friends star's death by ketamine.

After news broke on Thursday, August 15, that at least one doctor and several drug dealers were taken into police custody as a result of their alleged roles in Perry passing at age 54, the 17 Again actor's stepfather, Keith Morrison, and his family released a statement regarding the latest update.