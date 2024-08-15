Matthew Perry's 'Heartbroken' Stepfather Keith Morrison Thankful for 'Justice' After Arrests Made in Connection to Actor's Death
Matthew Perry's family is still mourning the terrible loss of their loved one — but at least they can hopefully find a bit of peace after multiple arrests were made in connection to the Friends star's death by ketamine.
After news broke on Thursday, August 15, that at least one doctor and several drug dealers were taken into police custody as a result of their alleged roles in Perry passing at age 54, the 17 Again actor's stepfather, Keith Morrison, and his family released a statement regarding the latest update.
"We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death," the Morrison family expressed in a statement obtained by a news publication. "But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course."
The Canadian journalist and famed Dateline host became Matthew's stepfather in 1981, when he married the Whole Nine Yards actor's mom, Suzanne Perry.
Arrests made by police come after the LAPD, DEA and US Postal Service executed a search warrant by seizing computers, phones and other electronic devices that were believed to contain information on how Matthew obtained the fatal dose of ketamine and who helped him do so.
By digging through the seized equipment, police insiders said they were able to unveil text messages containing conversations about Matthew wanting ketamine and trying to figure out how to get some, in addition to how much the Fools Rush In actor was willing to pay in order to get the drugs in his possession.
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Doctor and Drug Dealers Arrested in Connection to Late Actor Illegally Obtaining Ketamine
- Teri Hatcher and Late Costar Matthew Perry Bonded Over Being Kicked Off Dating Apps, Actress Reveals: 'That Was Really Funny'
- Matthew Perry Ketamine Death Charges to Be Filed 'Any Day Now' as Multiple Arrests Likely Imminent, Says Lawyer
A criminal investigation was launched after the release of Matthew's autopsy report, which revealed the sitcom star had enough ketamine in his system equivalent to levels given to patients put under general anesthesia for surgical procedures.
Police ruled out any relation of Matthew's death by ketamine to the ketamine infusion therapy he had been receiving to treat his anxiety and depression, as his last session was a week and a half prior to when he was found unconscious in his hot tub and therefore would not have appeared in the coroner's examination since the drug's half-life is only three to four hours.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In addition to the main cause of Matthew's death being the "acute effects of ketamine," the coroner's report also revealed the award-winning actor had been taking buprenorphine, a medicine used to help treat opioid addiction, as well as Tammoxifen to lose weight, an anti-diabetic medication and nicotine lollipops.
One of the top-rated neuroscientists and physicians in the world Dr. Bankole Johnson responded to the autopsy revelations by claiming: "It is more likely this was recreational ketamine use."
"It would be questionable medicine to provide ketamine to someone also using buprenorphine — a true recipe for disaster," the doctor noted.
NBC News obtained a statement from Keith and his family.