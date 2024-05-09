"People hate on it because they want to do it," the Fashion Police alum continued. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

People immediately slammed her, pointing out that the drug is really for diabetics, some of whom are struggling to get the medication since so many people are now using it for weight loss.