Kelly Osbourne's Long Blonde Hairstyle Has Fans Comparing Her to Kim Zolciak — See the Shocking Transformation
Hair today, gone tomorrow!
Kelly Osbourne, 39, has once again switched up her look, debuting long blonde locks via Instagram on Wednesday, May 8 — and many of her followers thought the new 'do made her resemble Kim Zolciak, 45.
"I was gonna say Kim Zolciak is doing too much," one social media user commented on the post, to which someone replied, "👏👏👏 me too. Everyone in Hollywood starting to look the same 😳."
"This is Kim Zociak," declared another Instagram follower, with a fourth writing, "Thought this was @kimzbiermann."
Plenty of fans loved the fresh cut, with one individual gushing, "This is her color, always has been. Absolutely jaw dropping. Stunning that face, skin tone with that blonde. Wow."
"That hair tho! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 stunning," raved another admirer.
When it comes to changing up her appearance, Osbourne will try just about anything, though she faced backlash recently for her comments about using Ozempic, as she claimed people who diss the weight-loss drug are just jealous they don't have a prescription.
"There are a million ways to lose weight — why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?" the mom-of-one said in an interview.
"People hate on it because they want to do it," the Fashion Police alum continued. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it, or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive, but it eventually won't be because it actually works."
People immediately slammed her, pointing out that the drug is really for diabetics, some of whom are struggling to get the medication since so many people are now using it for weight loss.
Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, has also tried the weight loss medication but wound up shedding too many pounds on it.
"I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny," the matriarch, 71, told a news outlet this past November after dropping over 40 pounds. "I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be."
“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers. It’s just too easy,” she added.
"You can lose so much weight, and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous," The Talk alum explained. "I couldn’t stop losing weight, and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”
The mother-of-three also admitted at the time that husband Ozzy Osbourne, 75, "doesn’t like" that she was taking the medication, sharing, "He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true."