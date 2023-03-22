Kelly Ripa Admits Marriage With 'Insanely Jealous' Mark Consuelos Was 'Very Hard' At The Beginning
Brutally honest or honestly brutal? Despite appearing to be the picture-perfect celebrity couple, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are calling themselves out for their own faults in their relationship.
In a clip from the Wednesday, March 22, premiere episode of Ripa's new SiriusXM podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera," the power couple recalled the rocky start to their relationship.
Talking directly to her husband, the television personality — who wed Consuelos in 1996 — confessed, "My biggest complaint about you over the course of our marriage, and this is not recent because it definitely changed... but you used to be insanely jealous and that was a hard pill to swallow."
"... It's very hard being married to somebody who is jealous," she said, noting the handsome hunk used to have "a perception of a scenario."
"It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston," the 52-year-old remembered. "We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?'"
Confirming he remembered the interaction in question, Consuelos, 51, recalled he "got upset" in the moment, as his wife continued: "I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way."
"And he walked away and you picked a horrible fight," Ripa shared, as she continued to air out the pair's dirty laundry.
Consuelos — who is set to join his wife as cohost on Live! — chimed in, "I remember that. Look at age 25, I was pretty insane. But that jealousy thing definitely followed me for a while. I'm not jealous anymore."
Ripa lovingly told the father of her children that she's "grateful" he is not jealous anymore, with the actor dubbing it his "character flaw."
- The Way They Were! Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa's Cutest Moments Together As 'Live!' Cohosts: Photos
- Ryan Seacrest Calls 'Live!' Exit 'Bittersweet' As Former Host Declares He & Kelly Ripa Still Have 'A Great Relationship'
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Attend 2023 Oscars With Co-Host Ryan Seacrest After Shocking 'Live' Exit: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It's ugly. As ugly as it feels to the person who has to be on the receiving end of it, it's such an ugly feeling inside. If this is any consolation, you know you're being crazy," the soap star said. "The jealous person knows that this is wrong and it's ugly, but they can't help it."
Though Consuelos couldn't pin point what exactly led to the shift in his range of jealousy, he said, "I wanted to do some work on myself and that was one of the major things that I needed to work on because it was getting in the way."
ET obtained a clip from the couple's Wednesday episode.