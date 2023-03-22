Kelly Ripa Admits Marriage With 'Insanely Jealous' Mark Consuelos Was 'Very Hard' At The Beginning

"It was our first week of marriage, because we didn't take our honeymoon until later. You were working and I went to visit you in Boston," the 52-year-old remembered. "We went to this Italian restaurant and the waiter was like a very cute old man, he's definitely in his 70s, if not 80s. He leaned down and he said, 'And for the principessa?'"

Confirming he remembered the interaction in question, Consuelos, 51, recalled he "got upset" in the moment, as his wife continued: "I thought it was so cute that this little old man called me a princess, and I looked at him and I gave him my order in a very smiley way."