Mark Consuelos Doesn't Know Kelly Ripa's Love Language Despite Being Married for Over 25 Years
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for over two decades, but the spouses still don't know everything about each other!
While appearing on the Monday, March 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the stars were asked if they're aware of their partner's love language.
"I think I know his love language. I'm not entirely sure he knows mine," the blonde beauty, 53, confessed. "His love language is actual love."
"I would say a foot rub or some food or talking about a book," Consuelos, 52, said of his wife, to which she quipped, "He does not know my love language."
The parents-of-three moved on to another question, but the morning after, Consuelos brought up the topic during the Tuesday, March 5, episode of their talk show to explain his response.
"Maybe you guys could help me out with this. They asked me a question yesterday. They asked both of us. They said, ‘Do you guys know each other’s love language?'” the Riverdale alum told the audience, admitting Ripa gave an answer right away.
"I’m like, I don’t know, rub your feet and I read you a book or something?" he continued. "And she’s like, ‘He doesn’t know what a love language is!'"
The actor confessed he wasn't familiar with the term, telling his wife, "I think your love language is being married to a guy who wouldn’t know what that means."
"It’s one of those things. Because if I came to you one night, and I’m like, ‘Sweetie, can we talk about your love language?’ You would puke in the bed," he joked.
The actress insisted that wouldn't be true, to which Consuelos clarified, "You would would theoretically [be] like, 'Ugh, what did I marry?' You would think that. And I was thinking about that, and I wish I would’ve said that."
"I had to explain to him this morning because he came in hot this morning. He thought about it all night, he ruminated on it all night, and he came into the bathroom this morning [as] I was putting on makeup," the Live Wire author revealed.
In the end, Ripa insisted she didn't care that her husband couldn't give an answer to the WHHL prompt.
"I just know what your love language is, and I think that you don’t know what my love language is, and that is very appealing to me," she shared. "You’re right. So we’re both right. Everybody wins — on a Tuesday!"