Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Secret 1996 Wedding Was Exposed by Wendy Williams

Ripa and Consuelos, 52, now co-host their daytime show together. When it was revealed that the Riverdale star would take over for Ryan Seacrest, they were excited to get the chance to work together again.

"During the pandemic when Riverdale was shut down for about six months, it was the first time we had been together uninterrupted for like, five years," Ripa told People about their strong bond. "I prefer the togetherness. I really enjoy being around him — he's great company, so funny, so smart, insightful, pragmatic and super level-headed. He doesn't get rattled, and that's very reassuring and comforting to be around."