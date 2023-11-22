Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall 1 'Ridiculous' Argument They Had at the Start of Their Relationship
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are spilling the details on one of their first fights.
During the Tuesday, November 21, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the married duo went down memory lane to look back on an argument regarding a very divisive topic: pumping gas!
"What do you mean you can't pump your own gas? I want to pump my own gas! You can't do that in New Jersey. We actually had a little squabble over that early on in the relationship," revealed Consuelos, 52, who wed Ripa, 53, in 1996.
The Hope & Faith star backed up her husband's story by adding, "Yes. Yeah. You tried to get out and pump your own gas, and I was like, 'You can't do that here.'"
The Riverdale actor went on to call the entire fight "ridiculous" before Ripa gave her recollection of the situation.
"Also, if you'll recall, we had rented — and this is why Mark doesn't pay attention to details. When we went to the rental company to pick up the car, it was an iridescent purple car that sometimes looked green, sometimes looked yellow, sometimes looked purple," she explained.
"Do you know what I'm talking about? So Mark didn't think that was a big deal. And I was like, 'We can't go home in this car. My parents will think something happened to us!'" Ripa joked.
Since the power couple — who share children Michael, 26, Joaquin, 20, and Lola, 22 — started hosting the hit ABC morning show together, they have never backed away from having the occasional marital disagreement on air.
During a recent broadcast, the duo was discussing airport TSA when the blonde beauty took the opportunity to poke fun at her husband for the wild item he brings with him while traveling.
"You know what stops you every day is protein powder," Consuelos noted. "If you check that, they stop you, and they’re like, ‘What is that?' I go, ‘It’s protein powder.’ They go, ‘Do you mind if we test it?’ I say, ‘Go ahead.’”
"I have a question: Why do you travel with protein powder?" a stunned Ripa asked her spouse. "I mean, what are you, in a weightlifting competition? Like oooh, oooh, you’re going away for the weekend, must pack the protein powder!"
"I need as many grams of protein as my body weight,” the hunky star told his wife, explaining that if he didn't have the item, he would "feel flat, and you don’t get as many gains as you want to get."