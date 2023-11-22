Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Recall 1 'Ridiculous' Argument They Had at the Start of Their Relationship

"What do you mean you can't pump your own gas? I want to pump my own gas! You can't do that in New Jersey. We actually had a little squabble over that early on in the relationship," revealed Consuelos, 52, who wed Ripa, 53, in 1996.

The Hope & Faith star backed up her husband's story by adding, "Yes. Yeah. You tried to get out and pump your own gas, and I was like, 'You can't do that here.'"

The Riverdale actor went on to call the entire fight "ridiculous" before Ripa gave her recollection of the situation.