Date Night! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Match in Black at 2024 Oscars

kelly ripa mark consuelos
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 6:58 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos switched coasts for their latest date night!

On Sunday, March 10, the couple got all dolled up and took to the red carpet in Los Angeles for the 2024 Oscars.

kelly ripa mark consuelos
Source: mega

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will host their talk show from Los Angeles tomorrow.

The blonde beauty stunned in a strapless black and partially sheer dress, while her husband stuck to a classic tuxedo and bow tie.

Tomorrow morning, the duo will film their live talk show from The Dolby Theatre instead of the Big Apple for a special post-Oscars episode. The show will kick off with a pre-recorded bit in which the spouses pay tribute to several beloved movies.

kelly ripa mark consuelos
Source: mega

The pair married in 1996.

"We always have the greatest time putting these packages together," Consuelos told a news outlet of filming the segment with his wife. "It's our chance to live our big-screen fantasies, and have a little laugh with these movies we love so much."

"It's really funny, because we do a lot of work to get it right," said the mom-of-three. "Like, we try to do our deliveries as precisely as we can, but we work in our own tributes to ourselves and to our Live show within the written script of the movie. So it makes it very bonkers and zany."

kelly ripa mark consuelos match oscars
Source: mega

The spouses share three kids.

The soap opera alum even spoofs Nicole Kidman's viral AMC commercial — something she actually didn't know about until now!

"I tend to see movies when they're available for streaming at home, just because I tend to not like to go to movie theaters in general, so I was totally unfamiliar with this AMC movie preamble by Nicole Kidman," Ripa explained. "That was truly me walking blindly into something having never seen it before. And so they kept playing it for me on the computer and I would say, 'Okay, stop. Play it again.'"

kelly ripa mark consuelos match oscars
Source: mega

Consuelos took over Ryan Seacrest's 'Live' gig last year.

Ripa praised makeup artist Kristofer Buckle noting, "I was like, 'How are you going to make me look like Nicole Kidman? There is no way I could ever be that beautiful and glamorous! Good luck.' But he really is a magician."

"It was eerie. He turns you into Nicole Kidman," Consuelos admitted.

The actors also do riffs on Basic Instinct, Barbie and The Princess Bride.

People spoke to the couple about their post-Oscars tribute.

