Date Night! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Match in Black at 2024 Oscars

"We always have the greatest time putting these packages together," Consuelos told a news outlet of filming the segment with his wife. "It's our chance to live our big-screen fantasies, and have a little laugh with these movies we love so much."

"It's really funny, because we do a lot of work to get it right," said the mom-of-three. "Like, we try to do our deliveries as precisely as we can, but we work in our own tributes to ourselves and to our Live show within the written script of the movie. So it makes it very bonkers and zany."