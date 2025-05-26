or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Blake Lively
OK LogoPHOTOS

Celebrities Who Married Their Costars: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

celebrities who married their costars
Source: MEGA

Lots of folks fall in love at work, and performers are no exception! Take a peek at some famous faces who found true romance on the set.

By:

May 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – 'All My Children'

kelly ripa and mark consuelos all my children
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met at his 1995 audition for the soap opera she was already starring in, but Ripa admitted she had her eyes on him before he even entered the room.

"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before my eyes — like I saw it," she said.

They soon started dating and eloped in 1996 to Las Vegas. They welcomed son Michael in 1997, daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003.

Now they're sharing the screen again as the co-hosts on morning TV's Live with Kelly and Mark.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola – 'Mad Men'

jon hamm and anna osceola mad men
Source: MEGA

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in June 2023, but they actually first crossed paths in 2015 after Osceola landed a role on Mad Men's final episode.

They've been together since 2020, and in February 2023, they got engaged. They wed that June at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same California location where the series finale was filmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody – 'The Oranges'

leighton meester and adam brody the oranges
Source: MEGA

They both starred in popular teen dramas — Leighton Meester in Gossip Girl and Adam Brody in The O.C. — but didn't work together until the 2011 movie The Oranges.

In 2013, they got engaged, and in 2014, they tied the knot. In 2015, Meester and Brody welcomed daughter Arlo Day, and in 2020, they added a son to the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty – 'Bugsy'

annette bening and warren beatty bugsy
Source: MEGA

The star couple first met more than three decades ago when Warren Beatty cast Annette Bening as his love interest in 1991's Bugsy.

The story goes that Beatty came back from his first lunch meeting with his future wife and told the film's director, Barry Levinson, "I'm going to marry her."

They wed in 1992 and have since welcomed four children: Stephen, Ben, Isabel and Ella.

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – 'Gigli'

ben affleck and jennifer lopez gigli
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalized their divorce in January.

Before saying "I do" — 20 years after their first abandoned engagementon-off lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first fell for each other on 2003's Gigli. The film flopped worse than their (eventual) marriage, which started in 2022 and ended in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – 'The Voice'

blake shelton and gwen stefani the voice
Source: MEGA

The singers met while working as coaches on the singing competition in 2014. At the time, Gwen Stefani was still married to her first husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.

But by 2021, she was divorced and in a red-hot romance with Blake Shelton. They said "I do" on July 3, 2021, and are still madly in love.

Said Shelton, "It has always been you."

MORE ON:
Blake Lively

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – 'That '70s Show'

mila kunis and ashton kutcher that s show
Source: MEGA

These two cuties played on-and-off couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on the 1998-2006 sitcom, but in real life, they had relationships with others.

In 2011, Ashton Kutcher announced his divorce from Demi Moore after six years of marriage, and Mila Kunis ended her eight-year relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. The former costars wed and are now parents to two children: daughter Wyatt, who was born in 2014, and son Dimitri, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – 'Green Lantern'

blake lively and ryan reynolds green lantern
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, with Reynolds playing the title character and Lively as his love interest.

At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley. The couples even double-dated!

By 2012, both Reynolds and Lively were single — and got married in a small ceremony. They're parents to four children, the youngest born in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem – 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona'

penelope cruz and javier bardem vicky cristina barcelona
Source: MEGA

Although the couple first met while shooting the 1992 film Jamón Jamón, Penélope Cruz was only 17 at the time, and Javier Bardem was 22, so there was no match-up even though he said there was "obvious chemistry."

But after they reunited for 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, "we realized that the feeling was still alive," he said. They tied the knot in 2010 and had son Leo in 2011 and daughter Luna in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie – 'Game of Thrones'

kit harington and rose leslie game of thrones
Source: MEGA

While these two say they knew each other slightly before the hit series began, it was filming some dramatic scenes in 2011 that made them fall in love.

"Three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season," said Kit Harington. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

The couple wed in 2018 and are the parents of two toddlers, a son and a daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz – 'Dream House'

daniel craig and rachel weisz dream house
Source: MEGA

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz first met in 1994 when they were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. It wasn't until more than a decade later, though, that they reunited in 2010 for the mystery thriller Dream House and began dating.

They wed in 2011, and in 2018 they welcomed their first child together, a girl.

Craig is also dad to an older daughter, Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Weisz shares one son, Henry, with her ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.

Article continues below advertisement

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas – 'Once Upon a Time'

ginnifer goodwin and josh dallas once upon a time
Source: MEGA

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas met on the fantasy series in 2011 while playing Snow White and Prince Charming.

Dallas said when their connection began to develop off-screen, "We didn't fight it. We went straight for it."

The parents-to-be tied the knot in April 2014 and welcomed son Oliver a month later. In June 2016, their family grew with the birth of son Hugo.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.