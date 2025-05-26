Celebrities Who Married Their Costars: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – 'All My Children'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met at his 1995 audition for the soap opera she was already starring in, but Ripa admitted she had her eyes on him before he even entered the room.
"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before my eyes — like I saw it," she said.
They soon started dating and eloped in 1996 to Las Vegas. They welcomed son Michael in 1997, daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003.
Now they're sharing the screen again as the co-hosts on morning TV's Live with Kelly and Mark.
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola – 'Mad Men'
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola tied the knot in June 2023, but they actually first crossed paths in 2015 after Osceola landed a role on Mad Men's final episode.
They've been together since 2020, and in February 2023, they got engaged. They wed that June at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur — the same California location where the series finale was filmed.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody – 'The Oranges'
They both starred in popular teen dramas — Leighton Meester in Gossip Girl and Adam Brody in The O.C. — but didn't work together until the 2011 movie The Oranges.
In 2013, they got engaged, and in 2014, they tied the knot. In 2015, Meester and Brody welcomed daughter Arlo Day, and in 2020, they added a son to the family.
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty – 'Bugsy'
The star couple first met more than three decades ago when Warren Beatty cast Annette Bening as his love interest in 1991's Bugsy.
The story goes that Beatty came back from his first lunch meeting with his future wife and told the film's director, Barry Levinson, "I'm going to marry her."
They wed in 1992 and have since welcomed four children: Stephen, Ben, Isabel and Ella.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – 'Gigli'
Before saying "I do" — 20 years after their first abandoned engagement — on-off lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first fell for each other on 2003's Gigli. The film flopped worse than their (eventual) marriage, which started in 2022 and ended in 2024.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – 'The Voice'
The singers met while working as coaches on the singing competition in 2014. At the time, Gwen Stefani was still married to her first husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11.
But by 2021, she was divorced and in a red-hot romance with Blake Shelton. They said "I do" on July 3, 2021, and are still madly in love.
Said Shelton, "It has always been you."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher – 'That '70s Show'
These two cuties played on-and-off couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on the 1998-2006 sitcom, but in real life, they had relationships with others.
In 2011, Ashton Kutcher announced his divorce from Demi Moore after six years of marriage, and Mila Kunis ended her eight-year relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. The former costars wed and are now parents to two children: daughter Wyatt, who was born in 2014, and son Dimitri, whom they welcomed in 2016.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – 'Green Lantern'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, with Reynolds playing the title character and Lively as his love interest.
At the time, Reynolds was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley. The couples even double-dated!
By 2012, both Reynolds and Lively were single — and got married in a small ceremony. They're parents to four children, the youngest born in 2023.
Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem – 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona'
Although the couple first met while shooting the 1992 film Jamón Jamón, Penélope Cruz was only 17 at the time, and Javier Bardem was 22, so there was no match-up even though he said there was "obvious chemistry."
But after they reunited for 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, "we realized that the feeling was still alive," he said. They tied the knot in 2010 and had son Leo in 2011 and daughter Luna in 2013.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie – 'Game of Thrones'
While these two say they knew each other slightly before the hit series began, it was filming some dramatic scenes in 2011 that made them fall in love.
"Three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season," said Kit Harington. "Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."
The couple wed in 2018 and are the parents of two toddlers, a son and a daughter.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz – 'Dream House'
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz first met in 1994 when they were cast in Les Grandes Horizontales at the National Theatre Studio in London. It wasn't until more than a decade later, though, that they reunited in 2010 for the mystery thriller Dream House and began dating.
They wed in 2011, and in 2018 they welcomed their first child together, a girl.
Craig is also dad to an older daughter, Ella, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, while Weisz shares one son, Henry, with her ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas – 'Once Upon a Time'
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas met on the fantasy series in 2011 while playing Snow White and Prince Charming.
Dallas said when their connection began to develop off-screen, "We didn't fight it. We went straight for it."
The parents-to-be tied the knot in April 2014 and welcomed son Oliver a month later. In June 2016, their family grew with the birth of son Hugo.