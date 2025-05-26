Celebrities Who Married Their Costars: From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos first met at his 1995 audition for the soap opera she was already starring in, but Ripa admitted she had her eyes on him before he even entered the room.

"When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before my eyes — like I saw it," she said.

They soon started dating and eloped in 1996 to Las Vegas. They welcomed son Michael in 1997, daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003.

Now they're sharing the screen again as the co-hosts on morning TV's Live with Kelly and Mark.