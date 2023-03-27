Kelly Ripa & Husband Mark Consuelos Pose For Sultry Beach Selfie As They Prepare To Host 'Live!' Together
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are soaking up the sun before they begin their cohosting gig.
The power couple shared a sultry selfie to the blonde beauty's Instagram Story on Sunday, March 27, where they seemed to be making the most of their off time.
Ripa rocked a yellow bikini with no makeup and dark sunglasses as she lounged with her hunky shirtless husband, who shielded his eyes behind a pair of aviators as they gazed at the sunset.
The married duo has never shied away from showing off their love for each other, but next month, they will let Live! viewers into their romantic dynamic every morning when the Riverdale actor takes over for Ryan Seacrest.
"We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together," Consuelos said in a recent interview of taking on the job with his spouse, who he met while working on All My Children in 1995.
"So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC," Ripa noted, "so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories."
"We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore," the father-of-three continued. "Now, we have the chance."
Although the longtime loves think the idea is great, viewers were not so thrilled. “UGH....love Ryan. He will be missed!! Can they reconsider the co-host please. Kelly & Mark are ok as a married couple off screen, but I can't stomach them being hosts together," one fan wrote on Twitter.
“I don’t watch the show because Kelly Ripa gets on my nerves but working every day with her husband??? Mark is charming but it’s a little too inbred to be interesting," another added, before a third person penned, “The show is going to be rebranded as 'Live With Kelly & Mark'. Or... It can be called 'Live With Kelly.' Kelly has hosted by herself before. Ryan Seacrest is leaving to focus on #AmericanIdol because they have not found a star.... YET!!!!!"