Kelly Ripa Comically Admits She Broke No Staring Rule at Nude Beach: 'I Am Judging'
Kelly Ripa is coming clean.
Weeks after she and Mark Consuelos "accidentally" stumbled upon a nude beach while on a family vacation in Greece, the blonde bombshell revealed this wasn't her first stroll down the nude lane.
On the Thursday, August 3, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the cohosts and married duo recalled a trip they took to Corsica, France, "many, many years ago." Coming clean about her mishap, Ripa admitted she broke the No. 1 rule of a nude beach: no staring.
Ripa, however, had somewhat of a valid excuse for crossing the line, chalking the mistake up to her bad eyesight. She explained that she and her hubby were kayaking when she spotted a man wearing “the weirdest bathing suit” she’s ever seen.
As Ripa tried detecting what kind of bathing suit the random man was wearing, she soon came to the realization that it was just his manhood out in the open.
“I famously have bad eyesight. No secret to anyone here. So I’m like, ‘What kind of a print is that?’ I’m like, ‘It’s weird. It’s kind of like a bird’s nest print,'” an embarrassed Ripa shared, going on to mimic the way she was squinting her eyes in the moment.
As she vouched that she truly believed the man was wearing a “flesh-colored” bathing suit with a “bird’s nest” print, Consuelos pointed out that the man clearly wasn't a fan of his wife eyeing him, joking that he “lifted anchor and left."
“He left because the creepy lady in the kayak was getting a little too close," Ripa hilariously acknowledged.
Having learned about the rule of nude beaches, Ripa exclaimed: “Oh, you’re not allowed to stare? Oh, well, we broke that etiquette. We were in Corsica like this, ‘What’s all this nudity?!’”
Ripa proudly declared: “That’s why I’m there. Not only am I staring, I am judging.”
The power couple's stroll down memory lane comes after they revealed on a June Live! episode that they “stumbled accidentally upon” a nude beach while away with one of their kids, dubbing the incident the “best part” of their hike. “I don’t mean a topless beach. I mean all nude, total nudity,” Ripa made clear, remembering that the Riverdale actor thought he saw “someone he knew.”
“He goes, ‘Hey I think I saw so-and-so. … Am I right?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not turning around,’” the longtime talk show host shared of their exchange, joking that she also saw “a lot of burnt franks and beans.”
