Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Ripped Apart for 'Exploiting' Actor's Six-Pack on TV: 'So This Is Entertainment'
Kelly Ripa may never get sick of Mark Consuelos' abs, but Live with Kelly and Mark fans have certainly had enough.
As if the blonde bombshell's constant thirst traps of her husband on her social media accounts weren't enough, Consuelos took his abs to the television screen during the Wednesday, July 19, episode of the couple's chat show.
Ripa couldn't help but blush and steal glances at her hubby after he stripped down into just his briefs ahead of a cold plunge as part of the talk show’s "Aches and Pains" week. Noticing his wife's response to him, the Riverdale actor, 52, smirked as he prepared to submerge alongside show executive producer Michael Gelman, who was also participating in the segment.
Trying to distract the men in the ice baths, Ripa asked them how they felt, to which Consuelos insisted: “I feel good,” while adding his legs felt “interesting” and “extreme.”
Ripa was shocked with how "perfectly normal" the father of her children was in the freezing water — but on the other hand, Gelman admitted he was "suffering."
After the six minutes were up, Consuelos once again showed off his impressive abs, emerging from the tub and flexing his muscles.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Ripa and Consuelos enjoyed themselves during the segment, their viewers were left unimpressed, with one social media user noting: "So this is entertainment. Guess Kelly and Mark have nothing else to offer for the millions they're making."
"I wasn't aware the embarrassment of a show is still airing. The network really can't figure out how to fill that time slot," another critiqued, and a third wrote: "There is absolutely nothing sexy about a shrimp with a spray tan. Nothing."
One troll insisted, "This show should be called Foreplay," with someone else joking: "This guy must be allergic to shirts. I’ve never seen one on him."
"Show must be performing poorly, or they wouldn't bring out the 'eye candy' in terms of exploiting her husband's body!" exclaimed one upset viewer. "Ugh. Maybe it's time to end that useless show?"