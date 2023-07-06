Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Confess They 'Accidentally' Stumbled Upon NSFW Beach During Family Vacation
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ recent family trip was one for the books.
The couple comically revealed they stumbled upon a nude beach during their vacation to Greece with one of their kids.
“I don’t mean a topless beach. I mean all nude, total nudity,” Ripa, 52, emphasized on the Wednesday, July 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
The long-time host comically declared that “stumbl[ing] accidentally upon” the beach was the “best part” of their hike — except for when her hubby thought he saw “someone he knew.”
“He goes, ‘Hey I think I saw so-and-so. … Am I right?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not turning around,’” Ripa hilariously remembered, adding that she also saw “a lot of burnt franks and beans.”
Recounting more of their wild turn of events, Ripa shared that the husband and wife also saw a man “literally doing a conference call naked.”
The couple-turned-cohosts’ getaway to Greece was part of their daughter Lola’s graduation gift.
The family’s trip luckily consisted of some more wholesome memories, as Consuelos gushed about how “great” it was to spend time with the 22-year-old not that she’s a “little bit older” and not “such a pain.”
“The gift of hanging out with your adult children is so amazing,” the Riverdale actor, 52, praised.
And while Lola often scolds her parents for being too much with their PDA all the time, it seems that their trip went off without a hitch — with the New York University grad taking to Instagram to dub her parents the “best travel buddies … and roommates!”
The lovebirds — who also share Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20 — have been married since May 1996, and their love has only grown stronger and more publicized since saying “I Do.”
As if Ripa’s constant thirst traps of her husband on her social media weren't enough, they took their relationship to the small screen earlier this year after Consuelos replaced Ryan Seacrest as co-host on Live!.
The pair even kickstarted their co-hosting gig together with Ripa telling her husband that she “highly” encouraged him to pose nude, teasing with a wink to the audience: “It’s a real treat.”
