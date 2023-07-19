Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate National Hot Dog Day With NSFW Remarks About Actor's Manhood
Any and all meats are acceptable over at Live! With Kelly and Mark.
Married-couple-turned-cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, July 19, by making NSFW comments about meats that extended beyond a hot dog stand.
Ripa kicked off the segment by noticing a particular stench filling the studio that she compared to steamed broccoli.
"Speaking of smells, today is National Hot Dog Day," Consuelos — who joined his wife as permanent cohost in April — chimed in, leading his wife to quickly reply: "And, in honor of that, we are dunking Mark and [executive producer Michael] Gelman in an ice bath. So, as it turns out, it's cocktail weenie day."
While the studio erupted in laughter, Consuelos quipped, "Bring your own mustard," before going on to clarify that his manhood is "more like a fine chorizo."
Ripa didn't stop there with the borderline inappropriate banter, going on to joke about a restaurant review that included reactions to a $29 hot dog at Mischa's in Manhattan.
"It's made with natural beef and beautiful things like that," the Riverdale actor first noted, with Ripa following up with a smirk plastered on her face: "Oh, it's nine inches?"
Ripa's hubby comically looked off to the side of the stage to ask, "Are we still on the air?"
Ignoring the actor, Ripa continued to joke: "This ain't no cold-plunge chipolata. This is an all-beef, nine-inch frank. Some of the ladies in the audience are going, 'What's the address of this restaurant?'"
Crossing the line on their chat show is nothing new for Ripa and Consuelos, with the lovebirds often making shocking confessions about their married life, family and everything else under the sun. Consuelos recently made the revelation on-air that he gets more aroused when his wife talks dirty to him "only in Spanish."
The confession came amid a game he was playing on the Tuesday night, June 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. With "Agree" and "Disagree" signs in Consuelos' hands, host Andy Cohen told him to hold up either sign in response to a statement, such as “My partner is the h*****r one in my relationship."
Consuelos proudly held up the "Agree" sign with a big smile plastered on his face before revealing he prefers dirty talk in Spanish.
