Kelly Ripa Declares She Was 'Never Worried' About Mark Consuelos Joining Her On 'Live!' Despite Horrible Show Reviews
A job well done. Kelly Ripa couldn't be more proud of her husband-turned-cohost, Mark Consuelos, after his first week on Live with Kelly and Mark.
“I had no concerns about how well he was going to do and he really proved me right,” the proud wife gushed to a news outlet after the couple's hosting debut. “I’m so proud of him, but I was never worried.”
Noting that “The thing I love about Mark is how funny he is,” Ripa revealed she gave the Riverdale alum some words of wisdom before their first episode on Monday, April 17. “The advice I gave him was to just keep being yourself, enjoy every moment and be present."
“He took it from there," Ripa proudly noted.
News that Consuelos, 52, was joining the blonde beauty, also 52 — who has been on Live! since 2001 — on the daytime talk show made headlines in February amid Ryan Seacrest's announcement that he was leaving his coveted position following a near-six-year run.
Despite Monday's episode delivering the best performance of the year so far among key demographics of women viewers, per preliminary numbers, many fans have expressed their upset with the change-up.
Whether it be that the couple, who has been married since 1996, is too PDA on air or the fact that they tend to discuss the intimate details of their relationship, critics didn't mince words when it came to offering their reviews on the first few episodes.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one Twitter user quipped after the first episode. Another complained: "Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.."
- Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Dragged For Only Taping Three 'Live' Episodes This Week
- Mark Consuelos Admits He Went 'Off The Rails' With Kelly Ripa During First 'Live!' Episodes As Backlash Rages On
- Kelly Ripa Ripped Apart For Embarrassing Husband Mark Consuelos With Couple's Intimate Bedroom Drama On 'Live!'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ripa specifically came under fire after the second episode, during which she made fun of her husband for snoring.
"Most nights, that’s how I wake up," Ripa told the audience and viewers at home of Consuelos' heavy breathing at night. "That’s my mid-evening alarm."
She then pulled her phone out to play an audio of the father-of-three snoring, and while it all seemed to be in good fun, fans were unimpressed by Ripa airing out what goes on behind their bedroom doors.
"Kelly Ripa is an a**hole playing her husband snoring," one hater declared. "I’m so done with this show.”
Ripa spoke to Us Weekly about how proud she was of her husband.