Mark Consuelos Reacts to Ryan Seacrest Potentially Taking Over Pat Sajak's Role on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Mark Consuelos thinks Ryan Seacrest would be the perfect person to take over for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune!
After the long-running game show host announced his impending retirement, rumors swirled that the media mogul may fill his shoes. Now, the man who replaced him on Kelly Ripa's morning show has given a stamp of approval on Seacrest's possible new gig.
"I think [Ryan] would be great and that's a great job for him," Consuelos — who took over at the Live co-host desk in April — said in a recent interview. "Although I've never really discussed it with him if that's something he wanted to do. [Ryan] is always on the move, he's always somewhere; but we do stay in touch by text and I can't wait to see him soon."
Following Sajak breaking the news about departing his decades-long job, Ripa's husband admitted on the Tuesday, June 13, episode of their talk show that he was once at "a wild subterranean party" with the television veteran.
"I'm not sure how crazy the party with Pat was — I think we maybe embellished that it was a wild party," Consuelos said during the live broadcast. "Pat was so game and we had a blast. We had dinner earlier that night, and I'm really happy for him — he's had such a great run."
As OK! previously reported, Sajak revealed to the world that he would be leaving Wheel of Fortune in 2024 after holding the position since 1983. “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," he tweeted on Monday, June 12.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months," the 76-year-old joked. "Many thanks to you all."
The Sun conducted the interview with Consuelos.