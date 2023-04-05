Kelly Ripa Insists 'Nothing Will Really Change' Once Ryan Seacrest Departs 'Live!': 'It's Going To Be Seamless'
Kelly Ripa has no concerns when it comes to Live!
On Tuesday, April 4, the talk show host told a news outlet about her feelings on the show’s transition from Ryan Seacrest to Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, as her co-host.
"It's gonna be seamless," she spilled.
"Nothing will really change, just the different name on the mug," the TV personality shared about the hand over.
She then added that the American Idol host and the Riverdale actor are "like brothers," highlighting the lack of animosity as Consuelos takes the reins.
"Ryan is like my — I always say is like my brother, but he's also like my oldest child," Ripa continued. "So you know, it's gonna be seamless."
The 52-year-old also expressed her kids — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20 — are "less likely" to make an appearance on the program even though the hosts will be their parents.
"Once in a while, they'll come on the show as a favor to mom, but if they feel like we're forcing them on, I'm certain [they] will run away from that idea," she said.
As OK! previously reported, Seacrest and Ripa released statements announcing the 48-year-old will be leaving the show.
"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," said the producer. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."
"I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew — we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America," Seacrest added in his statement. "It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."
Meanwhile, Ripa shared a similar sentiment, saying: "I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan. Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."
People reported on Ripa's comments.