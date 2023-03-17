The Way They Were! Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa's Cutest Moments Together As 'Live!' Cohosts: Photos
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa were one powerful duo.
Despite the American Idol host announcing his departure from Live! after six seasons, he and the former soap star have committed to maintaining their super close dynamic even though they will no longer be spending every morning together.
"We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship," Seacrest said on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars, before Ripa chimed in adding, "We keep saying, nothing will really change between the three of us. It's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later."
Before the blonde beauty's husband, Mark Consuelos, fills the media mogul's chair, Seacrest only had the most glowing things to say about his television partner in crime.
"I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," he explained in a March 9, interview. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part."
“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together," the radio host said in his exit statement.
Scroll through the gallery to see Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa's cutest moments:
Ripa and Seacrest always went all out for their Halloween episodes of the hit ABC morning show.
The radio host and the Live Wire author constantly supported each other's endeavors on and off screen.
Ripa and Seacrest always had the best time, whether it was chatting about headlines, talking to celebrities or partaking in cooking segments.
The 52-year-old and the 48-year-old stunned while stepping out on the red carpet together.
Ripa and Seacrest were all smiles during one of their annual After Oscars shows.
The dynamic duo gave audiences a morning boost every day on ABC.