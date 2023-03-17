The Way They Were! Ryan Seacrest & Kelly Ripa's Cutest Moments Together As 'Live!' Cohosts: Photos

"We have such a great relationship and friendship and working relationship," Seacrest said on the red carpet of the 2023 Oscars, before Ripa chimed in adding, "We keep saying, nothing will really change between the three of us. It's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later."

Before the blonde beauty's husband, Mark Consuelos, fills the media mogul's chair, Seacrest only had the most glowing things to say about his television partner in crime.

"I'll miss being next to Kelly every single day," he explained in a March 9, interview. "We're extremely close, we're very good friends, we'll remain good friends. But there's that hour of communicating with somebody. You become super excited about doing it. You laugh, and then, of course, you can't remember what you said to each other. So I'll miss that part."

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together," the radio host said in his exit statement.