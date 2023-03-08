Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Discuss Possibility Of Having A Fourth Child In Their 50s
All of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' children are now college students or graduates, but the couple hasn't found themselves yearning for another baby.
The pair discussed the idea of expanding their family in an episode of the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast, which released a preview this week.
"I don't want more kids. I'll be an older dad," the Riverdale actor, 51, explained of why he's against giving sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 20, as well as daughter Lola, 21, a little sibling.
Ripa, 52, noted that many people their age are just starting to welcome children, but Consuelos insisted he has no interest in doing so at this point in his life.
"Those poor b****** have no idea, because what happens next? You're talking about hip replacements, knee replacements, and they're gonna be that dad, not there's anything wrong with that dad," he shared.
When it comes to building a family, Consuelos admitted he and the blonde beauty "did it early," even though they "didn't plan it that way. It just happened. And we got really lucky that's what we did when we did it."
The duo already has their hands full anyway, as last month, it was announced the actor was taking over Ryan Seacrest's position on Live With Kelly & Ryan.
"We figured that since we started our careers together, we might as well finish them together," the dad-of-three said, referring to the pair meeting on a soap opera.
"So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC," added his wife. "So it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories. "
"We figured the idea ‘what could possibly go wrong?’ is something we’d definitely like to explore," her spouse concluded. "Now, we have the chance."
As OK! previously shared, ABC allegedly brought up the idea to Consuelos last summer when they suspected the American Idol host's days were limited.
An insider said they came up with the idea since whenever he's acted as guest host in the past, ratings were higher than usual.
