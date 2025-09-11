Kelly Ripa Recalls Being on 'Live' When 9/11 Attacks Occurred in 2001: 'I Always Remember That Day'
Just like she was on September 11, 2001, Kelly Ripa appeared on Live on Thursday exactly 24 years after the heinous terrorist attacks occurred in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Ripa began the Thursday, September 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, which was pre-recorded, with a message acknowledging the sorrowful day and remembering the 2,977 lives lost more than two decades ago.
"24 years ago. As New Yorkers it’s always a day that — and I think I speak for the rest of the world — will remain unforgettable forever," she said on behalf of herself and husband Mark Consuelos.
Kelly Ripa Recalls Where She Was on September 11, 2001
Consuelos noted how Live's studio recently moved downtown from its previous location in the Upper West Side, where the daytime talk show had been filmed for 37 years.
The Riverdale actor pointed out how the show's new studio is only "a few blocks away" from "what used to be the Freedom Tower" and is now "called One World Trade Center."
The episode featured drone footage of the camera traveling from 7 Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan toward the WTC.
"I always remember that day because I was working here. We were all here together," Ripa continued in reference to her fellow colleagues on the show that have worked for Live as long as she has.
The mom-of-three also recalled how it was her and Consuelos' son Michael's "first day of nursery school," which the Husband for Hire actor remembered, too.
- Why Isn't Kelly Ripa on 'Live'?: Talk Show Star Replaced by Guest Co-Host as Mark Consuelos Returns From Weeklong Absence
- Mark Consuelos Wasn't 'on Board' With Hosting 'Live' at First, Wife Kelly Ripa Reveals Amid Actor's Absence From Talk Show
- Will Kelly Ripa Retire From 'Live?' Insider Believes Stint With Hubby Mark Consuelos 'Will Be Her Last'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Our minds are always with the people that we lost and just those two beautiful buildings, even though we rebuilt," Kelly expressed.
The Hope & Faith actress admitted she still gets "wistful" when she sees "old movies" where the Twin Towers are shown.
"We just had Charlie Sheen here and the movie Wall Street features those buildings so prominently and I miss them still," Ripa concluded, calling the tragic attacks "unforgettable."
Ripa had only been a host on Live for months before the September 11 attacks occurred.
Inside Kelly Ripa's History on 'Live'
The blonde beauty joined as a co-host in February 2001, when she replaced Kathie Lee Gifford on the daytime talk show series alongside former co-host Regis Philbin.
During the premiere of Season 38 earlier this month, Ripa and Consuelos joked about how long she's been on the show.
"How many seasons have you done?" Consuelos asked, to which Ripa comedically replied: "25. Which we can all agree is, in fact, a life sentence."
"It is," her spouse agreed before both co-hosts teased that their summer vacations "weren't long enough" of a break.