Kelly Ripa Recalls Being on 'Live' When 9/11 Attacks Occurred in 2001: 'I Always Remember That Day'

Just like she was on September 11, 2001, Kelly Ripa appeared on Live on Thursday exactly 24 years after the heinous terrorist attacks occurred in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. Ripa began the Thursday, September 11, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, which was pre-recorded, with a message acknowledging the sorrowful day and remembering the 2,977 lives lost more than two decades ago. "24 years ago. As New Yorkers it’s always a day that — and I think I speak for the rest of the world — will remain unforgettable forever," she said on behalf of herself and husband Mark Consuelos.

Kelly Ripa Recalls Where She Was on September 11, 2001

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa was working at 'Live' when the 9/11 attacks occurred in 2001.

Consuelos noted how Live's studio recently moved downtown from its previous location in the Upper West Side, where the daytime talk show had been filmed for 37 years. The Riverdale actor pointed out how the show's new studio is only "a few blocks away" from "what used to be the Freedom Tower" and is now "called One World Trade Center." The episode featured drone footage of the camera traveling from 7 Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan toward the WTC.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos started the Thursday, September 11, episode by remembering the heinous terrorist attacks.

"I always remember that day because I was working here. We were all here together," Ripa continued in reference to her fellow colleagues on the show that have worked for Live as long as she has. The mom-of-three also recalled how it was her and Consuelos' son Michael's "first day of nursery school," which the Husband for Hire actor remembered, too.

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa said she still misses the Twin Towers that were crashed into on 9/11.

"Our minds are always with the people that we lost and just those two beautiful buildings, even though we rebuilt," Kelly expressed. The Hope & Faith actress admitted she still gets "wistful" when she sees "old movies" where the Twin Towers are shown. "We just had Charlie Sheen here and the movie Wall Street features those buildings so prominently and I miss them still," Ripa concluded, calling the tragic attacks "unforgettable." Ripa had only been a host on Live for months before the September 11 attacks occurred.

Inside Kelly Ripa's History on 'Live'

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa started co-hosting 'Live' in 2001 alongside Regis Philbin.