Kelly Ripa Returns to 'Live With Kelly and Mark' After Missing 2 Episodes in a Row

"You know what Kelly said yesterday?" Consuelos said. "Kelly said, 'I won't be seeing you guys tomorrow, because if I win, I'm not showing up.'"

"She would ditch you?" the former entertainment reporter replied.

"Well, she wasn't going to show up to work," the handsome hunk said.

The athlete then pointed out that Ripa wasn't present, to which Consuelos replied, "She was in bed when I left. She was there. She was going off to do stuff, but wait ... what if she's not home when I get back?"