OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > mark consuelos
OK LogoPHOTOS

Mark Consuelos' Best Thirst Traps Are Too Hot To Handle — See Pics!

mark consuelos thirst traps pp
Source: @kellyripa/instagram
By:

Dec. 4 2022, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kelly Ripa never shies away from showing off her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, on Instagram — and it turns out fans have none other than Madonna to thank for the endless shirtless snaps!

Last month, the TV star explained on an episode of the "Everything Iconic" podcast that she purposely started posting sexy photos of her man after finding out the music icon followed her on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

"I immediately sort of changed everything I posted," confessed the mother-of-three. "I started posting only shirtless photos of Mark because I was like, 'Madonna doesn’t want to see my kids. She wants to see eye candy.'"

Nonetheless, the actor is guilty of sharing quite a few scantily clad photos himself — scroll down to see some of Consuelos' hottest pics!

mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

This past August, Ripa shared what she called "a thirsty reminder" to watch her game show Generation Gap, posting this sultry snap of the Riverdale star.

"Objects may be thirstier than they appear 💦," she quipped in the caption.

Pals like Lisa Rinna couldn't help but comment on the pic, with the reality star writing, "Thank you Kelly 🔥."

Article continues below advertisement
mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

The Ed alum shared a cheeky post as her man worked on his tan poolside, captioning the photgraph, "Adequate sun protection? 🌞☀️🕶."

mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

Oh, la, la! The parents-of-three never worry whether or not their PDA embarrasses their kids, as evidenced by this suggestive swimsuit-clad shot.

Article continues below advertisement
mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

Hot stuff! "#Tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos 🌞🔥🥵," the actor's wife wrote alongside a photo depicting him sweating through his tank.

mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @kellyripa/instagram

Who wears short shorts? The blonde beauty decided to get in on the fun while celebrating a pal's special day.

"Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!" she joked of the trio's poses.

mark consuelos thirst traps
Source: @instasuelos/instagram

A few years ago, the dad-of-three got to work on cleaning, joking he now has a "love story" with his power washer.

"I’m not sure you have to wear these glasses or flex while using but it seemed appropriate," the former soap opera star added. "I smell a side business."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.