Kellyanne Conway Faces Backlash After Claiming Democrats Drive 'Electric Vehicles' to 'Get an Abortion' Every Morning

In a recent interview, Conway expressed her disagreement with the ruling, stating that no evidence of insurrection has been presented in any courtroom regarding Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.

Conway accused Democrats of being obsessed with the events of that day, which she believes will backfire on them in the upcoming election.

"The Democrats wake up every morning, and [when] they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes," Conway told the panel. "And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That's it. That's what I see. But it's always January 6."