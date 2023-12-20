Kellyanne Conway Faces Backlash After Claiming Democrats Drive 'Electric Vehicles' to 'Get an Abortion' Every Morning
Kellyanne Conway, former senior counselor to President Donald Trump, is facing serious backlash after she criticized Democrats, claiming one of them gets an abortion every day.
She also berated Dems for supporting the Colorado Supreme Court's decision that barred Trump from the ballot in the 2024 election. Conway, a regular contributor on Fox News, vowed to fight the case all the way to the Supreme Court for a final ruling.
In a recent interview, Conway expressed her disagreement with the ruling, stating that no evidence of insurrection has been presented in any courtroom regarding Trump's actions on January 6, 2021.
Conway accused Democrats of being obsessed with the events of that day, which she believes will backfire on them in the upcoming election.
"The Democrats wake up every morning, and [when] they look at the calendar, the iPhone says January 6, 2021, the date never changes," Conway told the panel. "And then they get an electric vehicle and go get an abortion. I just described the Democratic Party in 7 seconds. That's it. That's what I see. But it's always January 6."
The Fox News clip was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Conway faced a wave of criticism over her comments.
One user wrote, "I don’t understand why they give this woman or her husband a podium to speak from after their drama these past few years. They provide nothing to a conversation ever."
Another user commented, "Oh look, it's 10 a.m., time to go get my daily abortion. These people are legitimately in their own realm of existence. I wish I could understand what it's like to just live in a complete fantasy your entire life."
A third user joked, "Get in the electric vehicle, losers. We're goin' aborting."
Conway continued to criticize Democrats, stating she believes many people are tired of being censored, shadow-banned and burdened by government regulations and legislation.
Conway argued that the recent ruling against Trump will only strengthen support for Republicans and center-right independent voters who see it as a "threat to democracy."
"The Democrats think they own the issue of threats to democracy. They don't own it," Conway asserted. "I think threats to democracy are going to increase as a focal point for Republican and center-right independent voters."
The Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot in 2024 has sparked controversy and further deepened the political divide.
Republicans, like Conway, believe the ruling goes against democratic principles, while Democrats argue it is a necessary action to preserve the integrity of elections.