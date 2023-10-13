'Can't Stop Lying!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Slammed for Claiming Democrats Want to Put Trump Supporters in Jail
Kimberly Guilfoyle was slammed for making an outrageous claim during her podcast.
"They want to silence and censor political opposition and throw us all in jail. It is why the stakes have never been higher and why Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is only gaining more momentum because he's ready to stop it once and for all," the TV star, 54, said in a video clip, which was captioned, "Kim says Democrats want to put all Trump supporters in jail, and he is the only one who can stop it from happening."
Of course, people took to the comments section to touch upon how out of touch with reality she is. One person wrote, "She sounds like that preacher woman now, the one that talks to god all the time on a daily basis," while another said, "Anyone that commits crimes go to jail. No matter who they are."
A third person fumed, "They just can’t stop lying!!!!" while a fourth said, "What is with that family. All they do is lie."
A fifth user simply said, "If they're criming, then yes."
Guilfoyle's almost father-in-law has been in legal trouble in the past few months, as he's been indicted four times.
However, he still maintains his innocence.
In June, Trump said he isn't stressed about the indictments.
"I consider it a great badge of courage. I'm being indicted for you," Trump said, "and I believe the 'you' is more than 200 million people that love our country that are out there, and they love our country. This is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."
A few months prior, he made a similar statement.
"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice," he previously said in March. "And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution."
While speaking at the first Republican Party convention in Georgia, Trump maintained his innocence.
"They're cheating, they're crooked, they're corrupt — these criminals cannot be rewarded, they must be defeated," he stated. "We're going to stand up to the current political establishment … and we're going to finish the job we started, the most successful presidency. I will never yield, I will never be deterred."