President Joe Biden was ridiculed after he jokingly asked the audience to not squeal on him for not wearing a mask when he entered the room on Wednesday, September 6 — just a few days after his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tested positive for COVID-19.

"I've been tested again today, I'm clear across the board," Biden, 80, said as he celebrated the signing of a contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association. "But they keep telling me, because this has to be ten days or something, I've got to keep wearing it. But don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in."