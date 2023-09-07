President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Breaking Mask Rules After COVID Exposure: Watch
President Joe Biden was ridiculed after he jokingly asked the audience to not squeal on him for not wearing a mask when he entered the room on Wednesday, September 6 — just a few days after his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, tested positive for COVID-19.
"I've been tested again today, I'm clear across the board," Biden, 80, said as he celebrated the signing of a contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the Pacific Maritime Association. "But they keep telling me, because this has to be ten days or something, I've got to keep wearing it. But don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in."
Of course, people couldn't help but point out how Biden is not adhering to the rules. (The CDC guidelines state that someone exposed to the virus must wear a mask when indoors and around other people.)
"Joe Biden is refusing to following CDC guidance on masking — how many people will die because he’s too selfish and uncaring to wear a mask?" one person sarcastically said, while another said, "If only children in Montgomery County public schools also had the freedom to not wear a mask."
"They’re trying to sell Biden as a mask rebel after he spent months condemning Americans for failing their ‘patriotic duty,’" a third person added.
A fourth person declared, "The mask theater has reached ultra-clown levels."
As OK! previously reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hounded with questions over Biden's testing regimen.
CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini pressed Jean-Pierre for more information, and she became visibly frustrated. "Can you explain why you can’t share or won’t share the cadence of the President’s testing with us?" she asked, to which Jean-Pierre replied, "It has nothing to not share the cadence. I just shared with you: Yesterday, he took a test, and it was negative. Today, he took a test, and it was negative. The CDC does not recommend testing every day after close contact."
Ruffini then continued to ask Jean-Pierre for a better explanation, but she wasn't having it and snapped.
"There should be no confusion. We just explained that he tested — I just explained he tested yesterday," she shot back. "I just explained it. I literally just explained it. CDC does not recommend testing every day. We’re following CDC guidance. I don’t have anything else for you. That is the answer that I’m giving you: in close consultation with his physician. The CDC does not recommend testing every day. That’s it."