8 of Rosie O'Donnell's Most Shocking Comments and Moments: From 'The View' Exit to Fake Chinese Remarks and More
Rosie O'Donnell Almost Died a Decade Ago
Rosie O'Donnell revealed a health scare she experienced more than a decade ago, saying she almost lost her life because of it.
In a September 2023 episode of "The Best Podcast Ever," the American Gigolo star told co-hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday about her "massive heart attack" when she was 50. At the time, she reportedly assisted someone while she was in the parking lot of a hospital to pick up a friend.
"She said 'Rosie, will you help me up?' So I went over and I helped her up and it took a lot longer than I expected," O'Donnell recalled. "I got home and my arms were hurting. I thought, 'That's funny, it must've been from pushing her up.' So I went about my business."
She continued, "I was in my little art studio and my son, who was only young at the time, said to me, 'Mommy you look like a ghost.'"
O'Donnell informed one of her sons about her fatigue and feeling pain in her arms. Although she found the heart attack signs on Google, it took her days before she decided to see a doctor.
"It forced me into my body and to be in touch with my body in a way that I never had been. It made me aware of feelings. I can kind of dissociate and do the world from my head and just try to use my intellect and not really pay attention to my body, but this forced me to pay attention," O'Donnell added.
Rosie O'Donnell Defended Casey Anthony on TikTok
After watching Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, O'Donnell posted a TikTok video to share her thoughts.
"I'm in my car, and I'm thinking about Casey Anthony. I watched that whole documentary, and I believe her father did it. I do," she said of Casey — who was not found guilty of first-degree aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child — in her daughter Caylee Anthony's murder case.
Rosie continued, "Now, when I started watching that documentary, I thought, 'there's no way in h--- that this girl is innocent. And I changed my mind. It kind of made sense what she was saying, and I believed her… Everyone said she was a great mom. I don't know; I know this is going to be a controversial opinion."
TikTok users immediately criticized her, saying Casey waited "10 years to perfectly create her story."
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Accused Her of Abuse
Rosie's eldest daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, made headlines when she claimed the 62-year-old comedian nearly attacked her while questioning her about her tattoo.
"She picked up a wine bottle and started chasing me, trying to take off my clothes. She told me if I didn't show her, if I tried to leave, that she would hit me with the wine bottle, call the police and tell them that I had attacked her. She was holding it above her head and coming after me in her room. She kept trying to run after me and saying that if she really wanted to she could kill me, she's that strong," Chelsea told Daily Mail.
She continued, "She ended up pulling my shirt up and seeing [the tattoo]. Then I left. I didn't see her for the rest of the night."
Chelsea clarified that, though Rosie did not hit her, she "came really close." The incident allegedly prompted her to leave their family home in August 2015, after which Rosie reported her missing.
She Made Offensive 'Ching Chong' Remarks
Rosie faced backlash after she reacted to Danny DeVito's appearance on the daytime talk show.
"You know, you can imagine in China it's like 'ching chong, ching chong chong, [Danny] DeVito, ching chong chong chong, drunk, The View, ching chong,'" she said.
She soon told the audience that saying "ching chong to someone is very offensive," adding, "Some Asian people have told me it's as bad as the n-word. Which I was like, 'Really? I didn't know that.'"
Several experts and organizations called out Rosie over her unapologetic apology, slamming her for her "cheap jabs."
Rosie O'Donnell Had a Cat Fight With Elisabeth Hasselbeck
In May 2007, Rosie had an infamous clash with Elisabeth Hasselbeck after the A League of Their Own sparked controversy over her Iraq War comment. The duo eventually highlighted their broken friendship on air.
"Do you know why I don't want to do this, Joy [Behar]?" Rosie asked their other co-host, who attempted to end the tension by suggesting a commercial break. "Let me tell you why. Here's how it gets spun in the media: big, fat, l------, loud Rosie attacks innocent, pure, Christian Elisabeth, and I'm not doing it."
She Exited 'The View'
After her fiery fight with Elisabeth, Rosie left the show one month earlier. Though she returned as a co-host in 2014, she exited again six months later due to conflicts.
Rosie O'Donnell Has an Ongoing Feud With Donald Trump
Rosie's feud with Donald Trump started after he allowed Miss USA Tara Conner to keep the crown in 2006 amid drug use and underage drinking allegations. She has also repeatedly attacked Donald's personal life, especially his past marriages.
"[He] left the first wife — had an affair. [He] had kids both times, but he's the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America. Donald, sit and spin, my friend," she once said of the ex-POTUS.
Rosie O'Donnell Taunted a Cancer Survivor
Cindy Spengler, head of marketing at the now-defunct magazine Rosie, said Rosie made a hurtful comment after a July 2002 meeting to discuss the publication's issues.
"You know what happens to people who lie. They get sick and they get cancer. If they keep lying, they get it again," Rosie reportedly told the employee, a b----- cancer survivor.
"Your mother died of b----- cancer. Was she lying?" Cindy asked the comedian, who allegedly responded, "Yes."
They sued each other for breach of contract in 2003.