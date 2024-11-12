8 of Rosie O'Donnell's Most Shocking Comments and Moments: From 'The View' Exit to Fake Chinese Remarks and More

Rosie O'Donnell revealed a health scare she experienced more than a decade ago, saying she almost lost her life because of it.

In a September 2023 episode of "The Best Podcast Ever," the American Gigolo star told co-hosts Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday about her "massive heart attack" when she was 50. At the time, she reportedly assisted someone while she was in the parking lot of a hospital to pick up a friend.

"She said 'Rosie, will you help me up?' So I went over and I helped her up and it took a lot longer than I expected," O'Donnell recalled. "I got home and my arms were hurting. I thought, 'That's funny, it must've been from pushing her up.' So I went about my business."

She continued, "I was in my little art studio and my son, who was only young at the time, said to me, 'Mommy you look like a ghost.'"

O'Donnell informed one of her sons about her fatigue and feeling pain in her arms. Although she found the heart attack signs on Google, it took her days before she decided to see a doctor.

"It forced me into my body and to be in touch with my body in a way that I never had been. It made me aware of feelings. I can kind of dissociate and do the world from my head and just try to use my intellect and not really pay attention to my body, but this forced me to pay attention," O'Donnell added.