Kellyanne Conway Confronts Meghan McCain for Calling Her Marriage 'Gross' After Women’s Power Summit: 'Like Something From the Real Housewives'
Kellyanne Conway wasn’t afraid to air her grievances with Meghan McCain.
During their recent appearances at The Washington Post’s post-election Global Women’s Summit, the two conservative women were caught having an argument backstage.
Conway, 57, has held a grudge against McCain, 40, ever since she called her and then-husband George Conway's marriage "gross" during TV appearances on The View and Watch What Happens Live.
According to an eyewitness, Conway confronted McCain about comments in an altercation that was “like something from the Real Housewives.”
“Kellyanne walked up to Meghan and said, ‘I wasn’t going to say this while I was miked but do you remember what you said about me and my marriage on The View?’” the witness recalled. “You called my marriage ‘gross.’”
Conway then allegedly said, “Do you realize what you said and what you did? Do you realize all the people you hurt?”
McCain appeared taken aback by the situation stemming from comments made so many years ago. Pals of late Senator John McCain’s daughter said she was later “shaking” with emotion.
“I heard Meghan say to her, ‘I don’t remember what I said that hurt you,’” the spectator added, noting that McCain apologized to Conway. “Meghan said it was making her uncomfortable, but that seemed to make it worse.”
By the end of the minutes-long squabble, the witness said, “Meghan looked shaken and was just trying to get out of there.”
Conway has commented on the interaction with the Daily Beast, “I waited until the cameras and microphones were off to privately and calmly address the very public insults she has directed at my family.”
The mother-of-four added: “She may wish to outrun her recent past as a years-long resident Mean Girl on The View and Bravo, where her mouth was a spigot of vile and bile hurled toward people and topics she does not know, including my marriage and children, and casually lying about silly things like me calling her (I don’t have her number).”
McCain also made a statement reflecting on the incident.
“It was a bizarre experience and certainly not what I expected when I accepted an invitation to speak at an event hosted by The Washington Post and Tina Brown. The only reason why their marriage was ever a hot topic was because they were constantly airing their dirty laundry to America,” she said.
