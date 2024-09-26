Claudia Conway Spars With Mom Kellyanne as She Calls Out Donald Trump’s False Claims About Babies Being Murdered After They’re Born
Social media influencer Claudia Conway attacked former President Donald Trump for spreading false information surrounding abortion and reproductive rights.
Claudia appeared on her Fox Nation alongside her mother, Kellyanne Conway, who served as the GOP nominee’s former advisor, during a 30-minute interview which covered a range of contentious subjects.
The 19-year-old went into great detail about reproductive rights and the former president’s blatant lies surrounding what Democrats are running on in the 2024 election.
“Ninety-three percent of all abortions happen in the first trimester, and the rest of them will then have in the second trimester,” Claudia noted. “And a very, very small amount happened in the third trimester. And it’s about 97 percent of those abortions happen for the life of the mother or because of a miscarriage, or the fetus will not be viable. So 93 percent of abortions are happening in the first trimester.”
During the interview, graphics showed the statistical breakdown of the young influencer’s claims, backing up her comments with scientific studies surrounding abortion.
“And when we have our former president in the United States saying on national TV, on the biggest stage in the world saying that doctors are executing babies after they’re born or in the ninth month, it’s not happening,” Claudia continued. “This is not happening.“
During another part of the interview, Claudia told her mother why she is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
“I look at Kamala Harris and I don’t see a perfect person. I don’t see a perfect leader. But I do see change,” she explained. “I do see moving forward, you know, and I’m not one for identity politics, but it would be nice to have a woman in the White House, you know, not just for the sake of having a woman.”
Kellyanne asked her daughter, “What about you? Can we wait? Can we just have Trump win this time, and then we’ll wait for you or your sisters?”
The influencer answered, “If Trump wins this time, I’m not sure that I will be in that position to walk into the White House.”
Claudia has been a vocal opponent of the GOP nominee for the last few years. As OK! previously reported, she recently declared the ex-prez a “fake republican” who “has completely destroyed and reframed the ideals of the Republican party.”
The young influencer also recently attended the DNC alongside her Republican father, George Conway, to show their support for the vice president.