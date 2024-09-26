Claudia Conway Spars With Mom Kellyanne as She Calls Out Donald Trump’s False Claims About Babies Being Murdered After They’re Born

During another part of the interview, Claudia told her mother why she is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

“I look at Kamala Harris and I don’t see a perfect person. I don’t see a perfect leader. But I do see change,” she explained. “I do see moving forward, you know, and I’m not one for identity politics, but it would be nice to have a woman in the White House, you know, not just for the sake of having a woman.”

Kellyanne asked her daughter, “What about you? Can we wait? Can we just have Trump win this time, and then we’ll wait for you or your sisters?”

The influencer answered, “If Trump wins this time, I’m not sure that I will be in that position to walk into the White House.”

