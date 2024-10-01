'Worst Wax Museum Ever!': Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway Compared to Mannequins in Odd New Photo
Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway's new snapshot together gave some social media users the creeps!
The former president and his ex-advisor posed together on Monday, September 30, but as the picture circulated online, some X users thought they looked like they came from the "worst wax museum ever."
One user wrote, "Why do they look like wax dummies at Madame Tussaud's?" and another joked, "Madame Tussaud’s called. They would like their wax figures back."
Others said they both had "very odd-looking skin" and that they looked more like "mannequins from some creepy dystopian Twilight Zone episode."
A separate person quipped, "Halloween 31 days early. These people aren’t f------ real," and another said, "I thought Conway was a cardboard cutout... or a dressed-up, made-up scarecrow."
Another critic suggested, "Looks like Invasion of the Body Snatchers. They are definitely some pod people."
The picture was taken around the time to two sat down for their Monday, September 30, interview. Conway later claimed she urged the 78-year-old politician to change his mind about refusing to participate in another presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.
"I asked President Trump today, we interviewed for an hour, and I said to him, ‘The guy I know —you — is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates. You’re going to say, well, when is our next one?'" she told Fox News host Jesse Watters. "And I hope he does that."
"He had said no, but he didn’t say totally no," she continued. "That Oct. 23 one with CNN’s too late. But why not get back in there?"
As OK! previously reported, Trump and President Joe Biden debated in June. He then went head-to-head on stage with Harris on September 10 for their first debate after Biden stepped back from his campaign. However, after many agreed Trump performed poorly at the event, he took to Truth Social and declared, "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE."
Later that week, Harris said, "I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important."
Trump replied via social media that Harris "SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD" instead of a debate.