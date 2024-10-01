'Worst Wax Museum Ever!': Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway Compared to Mannequins in Odd New Photo

The picture was taken around the time to two sat down for their Monday, September 30, interview. Conway later claimed she urged the 78-year-old politician to change his mind about refusing to participate in another presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I asked President Trump today, we interviewed for an hour, and I said to him, ‘The guy I know —you — is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates. You’re going to say, well, when is our next one?'" she told Fox News host Jesse Watters. "And I hope he does that."

"He had said no, but he didn’t say totally no," she continued. "That Oct. 23 one with CNN’s too late. But why not get back in there?"

