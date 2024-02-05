Donald Trump Interrupted by Fox News Host After He Brags About His Hiring Record: 'You Had Plenty of Personnel Mistakes'

“We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people," the businessman said at the time.

Baier responded, “Ok. In 2016 you said that,” before he read through a long list of his former employees who have gone on to speak out against him.

"This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a 'consummate narcissist' and 'troubled man,'" Bair noted.