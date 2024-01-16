Kellyanne Conway Mocked for Calling Joe Biden a 'Loser' After Iowa Caucuses: 'Someone Ask Her Why She's Not Working in the White House'
Kellyanne Conway gushed over her former boss Donald Trump after he emerged as the winner of the 2024 Iowa caucuses, but she couldn't help but put down President Joe Biden in the process.
"The big loser tonight is Joe Biden. They want strength and sturdiness," the politician, 56, said on Fox News.
But people thought her remarks were silly, especially since Biden, 81, wasn't brought up at all in the conversation. One person wrote, "Someone ask her to refresh their memory on why she’s not working in the White House right now," while another said, "Kellyanne’s thoughts are as irrelevant today as they were yesterday."
A third person added, "So Trump got less than half the Republican votes, and that means there is a galvanization around him because of Joe Biden? Make it make sense," while a fourth person simply stated, "Says the Loser who lies just like Trump."
A fifth person declared, "Nasty old hag."
In another interview, Conway made it clear that Nikki Haley needs to step out of the way and drop out of the race.
"Nikki Haley is right. It is a two-party race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It's time to heal and unify the party — Vivek Ramaswamy and others in Congress that are coming out to endorse Donald Trump, like we've seen people doing. Maybe people see him as the unlikely healer, the unlikely unifier. This is the will of the people. Whether you're in this business or politics or governments, the will of the people is the most important thing and they've spoken loudly and clearly," she shared.
However, Haley doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.
“Our goal is to make today better than yesterday. That’s it — strong in Iowa, strong in New Hampshire, strong in South Carolina, and keep it going from there," she said about the future.
“Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. That’s nothing to be proud of. We should want to win the majority of Americans,” she added.