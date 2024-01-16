Kellyanne Conway Mocked for Calling Joe Biden a 'Loser' After Iowa Caucuses: 'Someone Ask Her Why She's Not Working in the White House'

In another interview, Conway made it clear that Nikki Haley needs to step out of the way and drop out of the race.

"Nikki Haley is right. It is a two-party race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It's time to heal and unify the party — Vivek Ramaswamy and others in Congress that are coming out to endorse Donald Trump, like we've seen people doing. Maybe people see him as the unlikely healer, the unlikely unifier. This is the will of the people. Whether you're in this business or politics or governments, the will of the people is the most important thing and they've spoken loudly and clearly," she shared.