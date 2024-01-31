Donald Trump Denies Considering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Running Mate, Calls Him 'The Most Radical Left Person Running for Office'
Former President Donald Trump has debunked speculation that he is considering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Trump took to Truth Social, a platform he co-founded, to address the rumors and affirm that Kennedy Jr. is not in the running for the position.
The ex-prez told his 6.5 million followers, "[Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] is by far the most Radical Left person running for office, maybe ever!"
This denial echoes the sentiment previously expressed by Trump's campaign team.
Trump's victory in both the Iowa caucus and the New Hampshire primary have positioned him as the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
While he has not yet revealed his choice for running mate, several names are being considered for the position.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and New York Representative Elise Stefanik are among the individuals thought to be part of the shortlist.
Kennedy Jr., a former Democratic turned Independent White House hopeful, is well-known for his work as an environmental lawyer. He has been actively involved in advocating for a ban on fracking, winning legal battles against corporate polluters, and establishing the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting clean water worldwide.
However, Kennedy Jr.'s involvement in vaccine conspiracy theories has drawn significant attention. He has supported the controversial claim that vaccines are linked to autism, a theory that has been widely debunked.
Kennedy Jr. recently stated that he would not accept the role of Trump's running mate.
"I would not take that job. I'm flattered that President Trump would offer it to me, but it's not something that I'm interested in," he told Newsnation, adding that members of Trump's team had approached him regarding the position.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When asked about his choice for running mate in a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said there is "no rush" in making the decision. However, according to recent reports, he is leaning toward a particular individual, although that name has not been disclosed at this time.
Chris LaCivita, a senior adviser to Trump's 2024 campaign, has dismissed the reports of Kennedy Jr.'s involvement as Trump's running mate and refuted Kennedy Jr.'s claim that he was initially approached by Trump's team for the position.