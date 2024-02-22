Kellyanne Conway Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump 'Has Been the Strongest' Against Vladimir Putin

Fox News host Martha MacCallum raised the question of whether Trump should adopt a firmer stance against Putin, to which Conway came to the ex-president's defense.

"Well, he certainly has been the strongest against Putin. Vladimir Putin annexed a sovereign nation, Crimea [in] 2014, or invade sovereign nations, Ukraine 2022 when Joe Biden is in the White House – not when Donald Trump is. He senses weakness," Conway told McCallum.

"[Biden] doesn’t have the agility, the ability, the acuity. And he can’t— the guy that we just saw there can’t even speak for 90 seconds without seeming dazed, confused, and exhausted," she continued. "How would he stand in a debate against Donald Trump for 90 minutes? This is a serious matter."