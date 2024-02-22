Kellyanne Conway Mocked for Claiming Donald Trump 'Has Been the Strongest' Against Vladimir Putin
Former Donald Trump White House advisor Kellyanne Conway commended her former boss's approach towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him "the strongest" against the foreign dictator.
The discussion unfolded shortly after President Joe Biden met with Yulia Navalny, the widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who tragically passed away in a Russian prison.
Biden attributed Navalny's death directly to Putin, claiming the Russian leader was "responsible" for the demise of the dissident. In contrast, Trump drew parallels between his own situation and Navalny's, pointing out the criminal charges brought against him.
Fox News host Martha MacCallum raised the question of whether Trump should adopt a firmer stance against Putin, to which Conway came to the ex-president's defense.
"Well, he certainly has been the strongest against Putin. Vladimir Putin annexed a sovereign nation, Crimea [in] 2014, or invade sovereign nations, Ukraine 2022 when Joe Biden is in the White House – not when Donald Trump is. He senses weakness," Conway told McCallum.
"[Biden] doesn’t have the agility, the ability, the acuity. And he can’t— the guy that we just saw there can’t even speak for 90 seconds without seeming dazed, confused, and exhausted," she continued. "How would he stand in a debate against Donald Trump for 90 minutes? This is a serious matter."
- Donald Trump Jr. 'Terrified' Over Tucker Carlson's Interview With Vladimir Putin as He 'Can't Imagine' Joe Biden 'Outwitting' the Russian Leader
- Eric Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming Donald Trump Is Beloved by Dictators: 'The Tough Guys Respected My Father'
- 7 Of Kellyanne Conway's Craziest & Most Controversial Remarks Over The Years
"Look, I don’t think Vladimir Putin was very happy when the Trump administration was exporting natural gas and oil to European countries including Poland, which theretofore had been purchasing from Putin," Conway explained. "We expelled Russians from this country. We sanctioned the banks in his country."
"So, the facts are that Putin senses weakness in Biden. Trump at least has said when he gets back to the White House, he will try to end this war in Ukraine," she continued. "That is much more than what we’ve seen from Joe Biden and his reckless, I think feckless vice president, Kamala Harris."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Conway was bombarded by critics for her comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they call the former Trump advisor out for "living in another reality."
One user shared a clip of her interview in a post that read, "As Kellyanne famously said, she's basing her comments on 'alternative facts.'"
Another user commented, "Oh yeah, Trump's the 'hardest' on Putin alright, he's at his hardest just thinking about ruling like his favorite dictator on the planet." A third user wrote, "This woman has to be living in another reality. Her entire family have pretty much called her out for her sycophantic love for her God King Emperor Leader, Donald Trump."