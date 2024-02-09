Donald Trump Jr. 'Terrified' Over Tucker Carlson's Interview With Vladimir Putin as He 'Can't Imagine' Joe Biden 'Outwitting' the Russian Leader
In a recent social media post, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, expressed his concern over Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump Jr. revealed the interview left him feeling "terrified," drawing a stark comparison between Putin's demeanor and that of President Joe Biden.
The interview marked a rare occasion where Putin engaged with U.S. journalists. The conversation was published on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening and has already been viewed by millions of users.
During the sit-down, Putin claimed that after Russian negotiators attempted to reach a peace deal with Ukraine during the early stages of the war that began in February 2022, Western countries persuaded Zelensky to keep fighting. He also discussed his relationships with several American presidents, such as Trump, Biden, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
Don Jr. later took to X to stress his concern.
"The Tucker interview with Putin is terrifying because I'm trying to imagine Joe Biden outwitting Putin on any single topic, and honestly, I can't. Not one! Biden can't remember when his son died or when he was VP, and Putin is reciting ninth-century history off the cuff!" he wrote.
- 'Too Old For This Sh*t': Donald Trump Jr. Slammed For Wild Video Mocking Joe Biden, Social Media Demands An 'Intervention'
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- Eric Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming Donald Trump Is Beloved by Dictators: 'The Tough Guys Respected My Father'
Putin's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has strained the already tenuous relationship between the United States and Russia. In response, Biden has taken a strong stance as a supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial financial aid amounting to over $75 billion to help the nation defend itself against Russian aggression.
While this aid has undoubtedly contributed to Ukraine's ability to resist Russian advances, it has exacerbated tensions between the United States and Russia.
The Russian leadership vehemently opposes the West's provision of military aid, specifically in the form of weapons, to Ukraine. Consequently, this has resulted in a cold relationship between Biden and Putin, with the two leaders not having had a face-to-face meeting since 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump Jr.'s unease around the thought of comparing Putin to Biden comes at a time when a new report has surfaced, raising concerns about Biden's cognitive abilities. Special Counsel Robert Hur recently concluded an investigation into whether Biden mishandled classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., as well as his home in Delaware between November 2022 and January 2023.
Although Hur declined to prosecute Biden for these documents, he did cast doubts on the president's memory. Hur noted instances where Biden struggled to remember important details, such as the time of his son's death and his tenure as vice president.