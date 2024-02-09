Donald Trump Jr. 'Terrified' Over Tucker Carlson's Interview With Vladimir Putin as He 'Can't Imagine' Joe Biden 'Outwitting' the Russian Leader

Putin's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, has strained the already tenuous relationship between the United States and Russia. In response, Biden has taken a strong stance as a supporter of Ukraine, providing substantial financial aid amounting to over $75 billion to help the nation defend itself against Russian aggression.

While this aid has undoubtedly contributed to Ukraine's ability to resist Russian advances, it has exacerbated tensions between the United States and Russia.

The Russian leadership vehemently opposes the West's provision of military aid, specifically in the form of weapons, to Ukraine. Consequently, this has resulted in a cold relationship between Biden and Putin, with the two leaders not having had a face-to-face meeting since 2021.

