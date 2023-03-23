Prince William Dines At LGBTQ-Friendly Restaurant In Poland, Owner Reveals He 'Had No Idea' Royal Was Coming

Who needs a formal dinner party, anyway? Poland locals couldn't believe their eyes when none other than Prince William sat down for a meal at Warsaw's Buetero Bistro, an eatery dubbed as a LBGTQ-friendly spot.

The father-of-three made the impromptu stop on the night of Wednesday, March 22, where a fellow guest snapped a photo to show the royal, clad in a white button-down shirt, speaking to a waitress.