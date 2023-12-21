Kellyanne Conway Asks South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem If She Can Ban Joe Biden From the Ballot

Governor Noem went on to emphasize the importance of the court system and its role as a check on the federal government. She explained that the court's decisions are meant to balance the powers of the executive and legislative branches.

She expressed trust in South Dakota state laws and the state's Constitution. Governor Noem also expressed pride in the governance of her state, telling Conway, "I am very proud of what we do here in South Dakota."

In addition, Governor Noem expressed her hope that other states would follow a similar approach and not allow liberal judges to manipulate the rules of the game to suit their political interests.

She urged the Supreme Court to take swift and decisive action to reverse the lower court's decision and ensure that the voices of the American people are heard.